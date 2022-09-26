Roll up your sleeve, time for a flu vaccine, health officials say

Most adults should get vaccinated against the flu annually, according to health officials.

Local health units across the region are beginning to administer flu shots in the coming weeks, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Each county health unit will host a community flu vaccine clinic, usually a day-long event, according to a state Health Department news release.

Shots will be available at no charge Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Rogers Activity Center. The Benton County Health Unit is currently offering vaccines on site in Rogers and Siloam Springs, administrator Loy Bailey said.

River Valley residents can get a shot at the Sebastian County Health Unit in Fort Smith, according to administrator Matthew Hicks. The county health department will hold a flu vaccination clinic at Ben Geren Park from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Hicks said.

Residents seeking a vaccination should bring their insurance card, though those without insurance or flu shot coverage can receive the shot for free.

"We want Benton County residents to stay healthy this flu season," Bailey said. "We encourage everyone to come to the community clinic or the local health unit to get their flu shot."

Flu season in the United States is typically in the fall and winter, with cases usually peaking between December and February, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

September and October are the best times to get vaccinated this year, though vaccination in December or later can still help, according to the CDC.

A yearly flu shot is the best defense against the contagious respiratory illness, Bailey said.

Predicting the severity of a flu season is difficult, but the viral infection should not be taken lightly, according to Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, the state Health Department's chief medical officer. The shot will help protect residents and their families, she said.

Habitual hand washing can also prevent infection, which can spread by coughing or sneezing as well as by touching objects with the virus on it and then touching the nose or mouth.

Older adults, young children, pregnant women, nursing home residents, people with chronic health conditions and smokers should get the vaccine because they are more likely to have serious health problems from contracting the flu, according to the Health Department.

The flu vaccine may cause some mild soreness and redness or a low fever or slight headache, but does not cause the flu. The shot protects against the different flu viruses expected to cause the most illness this season, according to the state Health Department.

The vaccine is not recommended for a small group of people. A life-threatening allergic reaction to a previous dose of the flu vaccine or an ingredient in the vaccine is one of the only reasons to avoid the shot, the department release states. However, people with allergies to ingredients can often still receive the vaccine safely when monitored at a doctor's office, according to the department.

Everyone six months or older should receive a routine influenza vaccination, unless they have a specific health reason to decline, an Aug. 26 report by the CDC states.

During the 2021-22 flu season, Arkansas reported 26 influenza-related deaths, according to a May report by the state Health Department, up slightly from Arkansas' 24 deaths the previous year.

Health care providers reported 14,807 positive flu tests to the Arkansas Department of Health's online database from Sept. 27, 2021, to May 28, but that number reflects only a portion of the state's total flu cases, the report says.

Nationally, the CDC estimates at least 8 million flu illnesses, 82,000 flu hospitalizations and 5,000 flu deaths from Oct. 1, 2021, through June 11.