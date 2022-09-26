Royals rally from 9 runs down with 11-run sixth

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Luis Castillo, fresh off signing a rich contract with Seattle, got chased as the Kansas City Royals erupted for 11 runs in the sixth inning and a wild, 13-12 win Sunday that cost the Mariners a chance to move up in the AL wild-card standings.

Mitch Haniger singled twice during an eight-run fifth for the Mariners, and they led 11-2 going into the bottom of the sixth. But Castillo struggled, and Michael Massey homered and drove in four runs during the Royals' biggest inning since 2004.

The Mariners stayed in the third wild-card spot, a half-game behind Tampa Bay. Seattle remained four games ahead of Baltimore for that last AL playoff slot.

Holding a nine-run lead, Castillo struck out the first batter in the Royals sixth. After a walk and Massey's home run, Castillo was pulled after another walk. The Royals wound up combining seven hits, including a two-run single by Massey, and five walks off four pitchers to take the lead. Matt Brash (3-5) faced four batters and failed to record an out.

Hunter Dozier finished with three hits and two RBI for the Royals.

Jose Cuas (4-2) recorded four outs for the win. Scott Barlow earned his 24th save.

ANGELS 10, TWINS 3 Mike Trout had three hits, including his 37th home run of the season, and Los Angeles beat Minnesota.

ASTROS 6, ORIOLES 3 (11) Christian Vazquez hit a bases-loaded single to cap a four-run 11th inning for Houston in a victory over Baltimore.

BLUE JAYS 7, RAYS 1 George Springer homered twice, Alejandro Kirk and Teoscar Hernandez also went deep and Toronto earned a split of the four-game series.

GUARDIANS 10, RANGERS 4 Cleveland has another new name this year: AL Central champions. Four of rookie Steven Kwan's career-high five RBI came on his first career grand slam in the eighth inning and Aaron Civale allowed two runs on three hits in five innings.

TIGERS 4, WHITE SOX 1 Dylan Cease pitched six scoreless innings, but the White Sox bullpen got tagged and Chicago was eliminated in the AL Central by Detroit.

YANKEES 2, RED SOX 0 (6) Aaron Judge remained at 60 home runs, one short of Roger Maris' American League record, when New York's victory over Boston was called after six innings because of rain. Judge went 1 for 2 with a double and was due up next for the Yankees when play was stopped. The game was called after a 98-minute delay, sending Judge on the road to chase Maris in Toronto this week.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 8, PHILLIES 7 (11) Ronald Acuna singled home the go-ahead run in the 11th inning and Atlanta stayed close in the NL East race by beating Philadelphia.

CUBS 8, PIRATES 3 Patrick Wisdom hit a three-run homer, Adrian Sampson tossed six efficient innings and Chicago beat Pittsburgh.

DODGERS 4, CARDINALS 1 Will Smith had two hits and Michael Grove (1-0) pitched five solid innings to pick up his first career victory as Los Angeles clinched the No. 1 overall seed in the National League.

GIANTS 3, DIAMONDBACKS 2 Pinch-hitter Evan Longoria had a go-ahead, two-run single in the eighth inning to lead San Francisco over Arizona.

NATIONALS 6, MARLINS 1 Anibal Sanchez (3-6) threw five scoreless innings and Washington beat Miami hours after the Marlins announced Manager Don Mattingly won't be back next season.

PADRES 13, ROCKIES 6 Manny Machado and Brandon Drury hit back-to-back home runs in a five-run eighth inning, Wil Myers also went deep, and San Diego beat Colorado.

REDS 2, BREWERS 1 Spencer Steer hit a go-ahead home run in the eighth, and Nick Lodolo pitched six strong innings to lead Cincinnati.

INTERLEAGUE

METS 13, ATHLETICS 4 Pete Alonso homered, doubled and drove in five runs, Max Scherzer (11-4) pitched six sharp innings and New York held its NL East lead.