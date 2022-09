Ryan drives Indy to comeback win

INDIANAPOLIS -- Matt Ryan kept the faith Sunday.

As the 37-year-old quarterback looked around the huddle, he sensed his Indianapolis Colts teammates would find a way to make some big plays late. Eventually, with a little help from the Kansas City defense, they did.

Ryan capped a masterfully managed final drive by finding rookie Jelani Woods on a 12-yard touchdown pass with 24 seconds left for a 20-17 comeback win over the Chiefs. It was Ryan's first victory with the Colts -- sealed by Rodney McLeod Jr.'s interception with 2 seconds to go.

"Sometimes you have a game where it's just not right and you have to tighten things up, but you can't be uptight," Ryan said, referring to last week's shutout loss at Jacksonville. "You have to be loose enough to believe we're going to make these plays."





While this one certainly wasn't pretty and, at times, was downright ugly, the Colts (1-1-1) still managed to snap a four-game winless streak that dated to last season's final two games. Indy looked listless in all four.

This time, the defense stymied Patrick Mahomes & Co., giving up just a field goal in the second half and two touchdowns following turnovers in Colts territory. The offense, meanwhile, did just enough to take advantage of some uncharacteristic Chiefs miscues.

And when it mattered most, Ryan was at his best. He finished 27 of 37 for 222 yards despite getting sacked five times and losing two fumbles. And he found Woods twice for touchdowns. The first gave Indy its first lead of the season and the second one, wrestled away by Woods, gave Indy the win.





"That's the player we expect Jelani to be," Coach Frank Reich said. "He's a big man and he's fast. You could see his growth in the offseason and during training camp. He's just continued to get better."

The Chiefs (2-1) helped out, too.

An unsportsmanlike conduct call on defensive tackle Chris Jones following a third-down sack extended Indy's final drive with less than five minutes to play. Ryan wasn't sure what drew the penalty. Referee Shawn Smith later explained it was for abusive language.

Chiefs kicker Matt Ammendola missed an extra point in the first half and a 34-yard field goal just before Ryan led the decisive drive. Ammendola was replacing an injured Harrison Butker.

Plus there was a fake field goal that resulted in a turnover on downs.

Still, the Chiefs appeared to be in control after Clyde Edwards-Helaire's 1-yard TD run and Travis Kelce's two-point conversion catch made it 14-10 late in the first half.

But after three third-quarter field goals gave the Chiefs a 17-13 lead, they didn't score again and couldn't stop the Colts on the final 16-play, 76-yard drive that took nearly 8 1/2 minutes. Mahomes then threw his first interception of the season.

"Whenever you're playing a tough game like this one, you have to execute at a high level," Mahomes said. "Our schedule gets no easier, so we have to get better quickly. If we don't, the Ls are going to start piling up."

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)



Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts' Rodney Thomas II (25) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)



Indianapolis Colts tight end Jelani Woods (80) makes a touchdown reception against Kansas City Chiefs' Juan Thornhill during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)



Indianapolis Colts' Matt Ryan celebrates to the fans after the Colts defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 20-17, in an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)



Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney McLeod (26) celebrates an interception with Tyquan Lewis (94) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)



Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) on a fourth down during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Indianapolis. Taylor was stopped short of the first down. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)



Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is sacked by Indianapolis Colts defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)



Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. makes a catch against Kansas City Chiefs' Jaylen Watson (35) and Darius Harris (47) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)



Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) makes a touchdown reception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)











