Separate crashes kill 2 men, both 73

Two 73-year-old men died in separate, unrelated vehicle wrecks on Friday afternoon and Saturday evening, according to preliminary fatality reports from Arkansas State Police.

Dennis Fuller of Stamps died Saturday night at 9:34 p.m. after a two-vehicle wreck that left four others injured.

Fuller was driving his 2017 Ford Mustang with Jeannie Fuller, 70, when he failed to yield to a 2008 Honda Accord at the intersection of North Washington Street and U.S. 82, the report says.

Robert Howell of Hot Springs died at 1:35 p.m. Friday following a three-vehicle wreck.

Howell was headed eastbound on U.S. 270B (Malvern Avenue), when he crossed the centerline in his 2000 Toyota Tundra – causing two vehicles headed westbound to wreck, the report says.

Howell crossed through the westbound lane, continued through the grass and then struck a tree with the rear of his vehicle.

The reports from both incidents state that the weather was clear and dry.