WWOMEN'S SOCCER

ASU wins on pair of second-half scores

Darby Stotts and Sarah Strong's goals, coming less than six minutes apart in the second half, lifted Arkansas State to a 2-1 victory Sunday afternoon against Troy at A-State Soccer Park in Jonesboro.

The Trojans scored first on a corner kick in the 79th minute, but Red Wolf goalkeeper Olivia Luther stopped the other five shots she saw from Troy (2-5-2, 0-2-1 Sun Belt Conference). Emma Riley, Phoebe Harpole and Haley Husted were each credited with an assist for ASU (4-4-2, 2-1-0), but the hosts were outshot 13-10.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

Bears shut out by Bisons

The University of Central Arkansas fell 2-0 to Lipscomb on Sunday at the Stephens Track/Soccer Complex in Conway.

The Bears (3-6-2, 1-2-1 ASUN) held the Bisons (6-4-1, 3-0) scoreless for 57 minutes, but Kale'a Perry's darting run and goal broke the stalemate to make it 1-0.

Lipscomb's Shelby Craft doubled her team's lead in the 68th minute thanks to an assist from Perry.

-- Sam Lane

Arias' late goal decisive for UALR women

After 87-plus minutes of scoreless action Sunday afternoon at Strassweg Field in Evansville, Ind., University of Arkansas-Little Rock freshman Amaya Arias found the back of the net to help the Trojans win 1-0 over Southern Indiana (3-5-2, 0-3-0 Ohio Valley Conference)

Goalkeepers Peyton Urban and Paige Henry combined to keep the Screaming Eagles scoreless for 90 minutes, with Urban making the lone save for UALR (5-4-2, 2-1-0).

-- Mitchell Gladstone