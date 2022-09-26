Super Quiz: Geographic Oddities

1. This New York island is surrounded by the waters of New Jersey.

2. What direction do you head when passing through the Panama Canal to the Pacific Ocean?

3. Here you can be in Arizona, New Mexico, Utah and Colorado at the same time.

4. This South American country is landlocked but maintains a navy.

5. This most northern part of the contiguous U.S. is reached by land only through Canada.

6. What major city is divided between two continents?

7. What claim has been made for the Four Corners of Africa?

8. This sea has no land boundary.

9. The magnetic pole near the geographic north pole is actually the ---------------- pole.

ANSWERS:

1. Liberty Island

2. Northwest to southeast

3. Four Corners Monument

4. Bolivia

5. Northwest Angle, Minn.

6. Istanbul

7. Four national borders meet (Botswana, Namibia, Zambia, Zimbabwe)

8. Sargasso Sea

9. South magnetic pole