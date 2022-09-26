Sections
Troopers: 3-vehicle crash in Pulaski County kills motorcyclist

by Remington Miller | Today at 9:26 a.m.
A man was killed after his motorcycle crashed and he was hit by a car in Pulaski County on Sunday, troopers said.

Gary Wayne Lea, 57, of North Little Rock was driving on U.S. 67 around 12:15 a.m. when troopers said that he crashed for unknown reasons near the Arkansas 440 exit and was stopped in the middle lane.

A driver of a 2008 Hyundai Sonata swerved out of the middle lane to avoid hitting Lea, but hit the motorcycle and stopped on the road, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

The report states that an unidentified third vehicle was driving in the middle lane, hit Lea and continued traveling south. 

Troopers at the scene reported that the roads were wet and it was cloudy and raining at the time of the crash.

