Washington County Historical Society to honor retired professor, former county judge at Sunday meeting

FAYETTEVILLE -- Washington County Historical Society's annual meeting is planned for 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday in Bailey Hall at Mount Sequoyah in Fayetteville.

It will be the first in-person annual meeting since 2019.

Instead of the usual format of a noon hour luncheon, this year's meeting will be an afternoon event featuring dessert served after the annual meeting's election of board members and the presentation of the 2022 Washington County Distinguished Citizen awards.

The Distinguished Citizen awards are given each year to one or more individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the life of Washington County and its communities, have made enduring contributions to preserving and celebrating the history of the county, or have provided outstanding and sustained service or support to the historical society.

The 2022 award recipients are Judy Brittenum, a retired University of Arkansas landscape architecture professor and former historical society board member, and former Washington County Judge Jerry Hunton, who has also served as a state representative and Lincoln School Board member.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at https://bit.ly/3B8uTeX or by calling the historical society at 479-521-2970. Email info@washcohistoricalsociety.org for more information.