Washington County marriage licenses

Washington County

Sept. 15

Christopher Todd Abbott, 32, and Charlotte Lynn Beard, 29, both of Springdale

James Allen Branson, 56, Winslow, and Edith Sol, 54, Springdale

Anthony Bruce Dunham, 37, and Ying Mui Law, 39, both of Huntsville

John Sparks Fiore Gianguilli, 47, and Amy Beth Locke, 45, both of Fayetteville

Jonah Ray Buxton Kronenberger, 37, and Erica Morgan Langley, 34, both of Fayetteville

Tyler Richard Lindvall, 30, and Caitlynn Dawnessa Wentz, 26, both of Springdale

Brendan Riley Meyer, 18, and Summer Gayle Garner, 20, both of Springdale

Sept. 16

Maria Jose Alonzo Aguilar, 22, and Vilma Aracely Madrid Martinez, 29, both of Springdale

Steven Jay Campbell, 30, and Teresa Marie Gee, 26, both of Fayetteville

Raymon Guy Carson, 59, and Patricia Ann Strawbridge, 65, both of Prairie Grove

Roland Harvey Cossey, 59, and Rebecca Jeannine Beaty, 48, both of Springdale

Oliver Thomas Deady, 22, and Sarah LeighAnn Davis, 20, both of Springdale

Jeffrey Dalton Frost, 26, and Hailey Renee Thomas, 26, both of Fayetteville

Mark Andrew Howard, 26, and Grace Elizabeth Dilday, 26, both of Fayetteville

Spencer Miles Karnes, 35, and Emily Marie Melvin, 30, both of Springdale

Justin Ross Kittle, 35, and April Christine Streck, 34, both of Springdale

Damon Cabot Laycox, 55, Lincoln, and Katryn Irene Moore, 57, Fayetteville

Matthew Douglas Liggett, 35, and Jamie Cortez, 30, both of Fayetteville

Alexandro Zhe Long Lin Huang, 22, and Chelsea Christina Delgado, 21, both of Fayetteville

Jeremiah Daniel Morris, 45, Fayetteville, and Jennifer Elizabeth Grim, 43, Lincoln

Cody Lee Edward Nelson, 28, and Heaven Leigh Williamson, 27, both of Fayetteville

Jacob Chance Price, 29, and Iris Verel, 29, both of Springdale

Richard Ragan Ranniger, 49, Fayetteville, and Jana May Smith, 39, Elkins

David Ramon Ruiz Ruiz, 55, and Iris Yolanda Navarro Aviles, 56, both of Springdale

William Edward Woods, 43, and Elizabeth Anne Palmer, 43, both of Springdale

Trevel Sante Young, 30, and Rachel Nicole Phillips, 32, both of Elkins

Sept. 19

Colby Charles Bolinger, 34, and Amber Dawn Bradshaw, 32, both of Fayetteville

Gabrielle Jatelle Bunch, 35, and Tokeila Y Smith, 39, both of Fayetteville

Daniel De Jesus Campos Cortez, 28, and Jennifer Natali Fernanez-Reyes, 37, both of Springdale

Carl Oran Dunlap, 22, and Stephanie Leanne Love, 18, both of Fayetteville

Richard Keith Gramlich, 30, and Taylor Morgan Poole, 26, both of Elkins

Juna Carlos Larios, 37, and Erendira Nava-Trejo, 35, both of Springdale

Jason Lee Luper, 49, and Clorie Denise Silbaugh, 42, both of Springdale

Nelson Antonio Mancia, 40, and Rosa Estela Regalado, 51, both of Springdale

Austin James Penney, 27, and Erin Patricia Geller, 26, both of Corinth, Texas

Gustavo Pozos Campos, 38, and Maria Guadalupe Pozos Sandoval, 29, both of Springdale

Juergen Ernst Schroeder, 70, and Jacqueline Joan Schnippel, 68, both of Springdale

Jacob Daniel Siemens, 38, and Mary Kathleen Basnett, 29, both of Springdale

Nicholas Benjamin Soderquist, 22, and Madison Nichole Smith, 22, both of Fayetteville

Sept. 20

Jurny Haven Hammond, 21, and Gabrielle Alysse Johnson, 21, both of Fayetteville

Brent Alan Irvin, 30, Farmington, and Ernestina Cervantes, 29, Fayetteville

Erick Maciel Calderon, 39, Springdale, and Xochitl Elizabeth Garcia Resendiz, 46, Fort Smith

Jonathan Norman Mills, 37, and Melissa Aprile Caffrey, 33, both of Fayetteville

Ngun Or, 34, and Sui Tha Len, 22, both of Springdale

Zachary Ross Stith, 25, and Hailey Dawn Pennie, 25, both of Huntsville

Sept. 21

Devon Alia Aydt, 27, and Bekka Shea Holt, 29, both of Fayetteville

Jason Jacob Barth, 46, and Deloris Angela Lee, 41, both of Prairie Grove

Marc Jonathan Boswell, 38, and Emily Margaret Jordan, 24, both of New Orleans, La.

Bobby Earl Bowen Jr., 19, and Jessica Brooke Rula, 19, both of Fayetteville

Samuel Humberto Gutierrez Cubillo, 35, and Audalila Maria Zuniga Ramos, 36, both of Springdale

Corey Dillon Mitchell, 31, and Krista Danielle Garrett, 32, both of Fayetteville

Marcus Douglas Prince, 25, and Camille Kay Cohlmia, 25, both of Farmington

Nathan Richard Reynolds, 32, and Brittany Renee Holt, 29, both of Springdale

Nicholas Ray Smith, 26, and Emilie Rose Hotchkiss, 24, both of Fayetteville

Kyler Grant Thurman, 25, Fayetteville, and Renee Lavonne Whigham, 26, Sarasota, Fla.

Zachary Bartley Young, 33, and Brianne Jocelyn Smith, 30, both of Fayetteville