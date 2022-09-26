Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Sept. 12

BM Tacos Burritos And More

4126 Elm Springs Road Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The step down at the walk-in cooler, coving is broken and a trip hazard.

Bypass Mini-Mart

2817 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Raw ground beef being stored in freezer over chicken tenders frozen TV dinner.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Hot water in handwash sink not working temperature, measured at 78 degrees. No procedures for cleaning procedures of bodily fluid discharge event.

Domino's

1065 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Posted permit expired 6/24/2022.

Elkins Elementary School

380 N. Center St., Elkins

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Posted retail food permit expired 08/31/2022.

Elkins High School

345 N. Center St., Elkins

Critical violations: The mechanical ware-washer display temperature indicates 183 degrees for final hot water sanitizing but my maximum registering thermometer for plates is 150 degrees. (Warewashing machine has cycled four times.)

Noncritical violations: Posted retail food permit expired 08/31/2022.

Elkins Middle School

349 N. Center St., Elkins

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Posted retail food permit expired 08/31/2022.

Elkins Primary School

476 N. Center St., Elkins

Critical violations: A small amount of food debris observed on serving trays for meals.

Noncritical violations: None

From Caterpillars To Butterflies

4910 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: The kitchen handwash station and one employee restroom did not have paper towels. One employee restroom did not have soap.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Posted permit expired 01/28/2022.

Harps Food Store

1189 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Handwash sink in meat market area did not have paper towels available.

Noncritical violations: None

Parker's Sports Grill

3980 W. Wedington Road, Suite 1-3, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Reminder shall include asterisking the animal-derived foods requiring disclosure to a footnote that states: (1) Regarding the safety of these items, written information is available upon request; (2) Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your RISK of foodborne illness; or (3) Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions. Menus are not yet printed. Owner showed environmental Health specialist e-version of menu and will add asterisks prior to printing. One light bulb under hood did not have protective shielding.

Slim Chickens

3562 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Sani buckets were at 0 ppm quat.

Noncritical violations: The door of an exterior shed used to store single service items was disconnected.

Taco Bell

1728 E. Robinson Ave.

Springdale Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food permit has expired.

Sept. 13

Adams Food Group

4201 N. Shiloh Drive, K03, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification is not available. Soda nozzles are not clean. Retail food permit expired 07/2021.

Akira Ramen Bowl

617 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Food in walk-in refrigerator from previous day did not have date marking.

Noncritical violations: None

Bondi Bowls

3768 N. Sassafras Hill Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Handwashing sink has several items stored in the basin.

Noncritical violations: Unable to verify food protection manager certification. Food employee is wearing a bracelet and wrist watch.

Cadence Academy

4195 W. Persimmon St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: The dishwasher reached 120 degrees after six cycles. Multiple dead insects were present in the lower cabinets near the dishwasher and stove.

Noncritical violations: Food debris was on the floor and between appliances in the kitchen and dry storage area. There is standing water pooled in the drain beneath the air gap under the three-compartment sink. The glass top stove is cracked and uneven. Permit was on refrigerator.

Eclectic Kitchen

1218 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Raw fish and scallops over sealed covered lettuce in cold hold unit. Cloths being stored in solution with 0 ppm quat.

Noncritical violations: None

El Charro

3120 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: There was an employee drink in the prep table.

Noncritical violations: There is a buildup of ice on the walk-in freezer door affecting the seal.

Feltner Brothers

2768 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Two small sections of wall covering lack repair in food preparation and warewashing areas. Thermometer lacks a battery for measuring plate/utensil surface temperature in the mechanical ware-washer.

Green Oak Center

249 W. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. One package of cornex corn and callous remover expired October 2011. There is a large buildup of ice on the door to the walk-in freezer and inside the entryway of the freezer.

KFC

600 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: No paper towels in the women's bathroom.

Noncritical violations: None

Leverett Lounge

737 N. Leverett Ave., Suite 1, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Raw eggs being stored over ready-to-eat foods in walk-in.

Noncritical violations: No person in charge.

Ozark Mountain Bagel Truck

617 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No test strips were available to test chlorine sanitizing. At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Pink House Alchemy

928 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Toilet room door is not fully closed. Retail food permit expired 06/30/2022.

Stay Play Learn Children's Academy

81 E. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Sept. 14

16 General Store

13528 Arkansas 16 West, Fayetteville

Critical violations: One box of Motrin PM had an expiration date of 3/2022; one box of NyQuil Liquid Caps had an expiration date of 6/2022; and eight packages of All Day Pain Relief were dated 3/2022.

Noncritical violations: Facility could not produce a certified food manager certificate.

Braich Arrow Express

1398 W. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No food safety training for managers has been taken. The soda nozzle area has a buildup of sticky residues. Food contact surfaces shall be cleaned with a frequency to prevent buildup. The tables have sticky residues on the surface.

Casa Alejo

101 W. Emma Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Owner of restaurant indicated that maybe in the future they will offer fish ceviche. At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Owner is planning to prepare raw animal food or undercooked meat food. In this case, they will need to have a consumer advisory.

Cheers At The OPO

1 W. Center St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: 0 ppm chlorine in dish washer.

Noncritical violations: Permit expired 3/31/2022.

Club Buena Vista

2056 Dime Drive, Suite C, Springdale

Critical violations: Container with raw eggs and packaged raw sausages are stored above fruit (refrigerator).

Noncritical violations: Refrigerator does not have a thermometer. Food manager certification is not available.

Dot's Nashville Hot Chicken

617 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Salad topping prepared a day ago was not date marked in refrigerator by door.

Los Alamos Market

503 Holcomb St., Apt. B, Springdale

Critical violations: There are several prepared foods such as curtido, beans, chicharron, pasta salad, salsas, cheese and cooked meat without date marks. Food items were prepared last Thursday. Spray bottle with chemical product does not have a label with common name of the chemical. Packaged food item for customer self-service does not have a label.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Cardboard box with food containers are stored in contact with the floor. Chlorine test strips are not available.

McDonald's

1641 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Ice scoop was in the ice bin near front drive-thru window.

Owl Creek School

375 N. Rupple Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Employee restroom did not have a handwash sign. There is a buildup of ice in the walk-in freezer on the top right side of the door.

Petra Cafe

31 E. Center St., No. 101, Fayetteville

Critical violations: The handwash sink was blocked with a laptop computer and purse.

Noncritical violations: None

Savoy Tea Company

19 E. Center St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: There were no paper towels at the handwash sink. The sanitizer sink concentration was at 0-100 ppm quat. Plant butter in the downstairs fridge was at 50 degrees, sour cream in the downstairs fridge was at 45 degrees and coconut milk in the downstairs fridge was at 45 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Facility cannot produce certified food manager certificate. Posted permit expired April 30, 2020.

Turnbow Elementary School

3390 Habburton Road, Springdale

Critical violations: One equipment cold holding unit of milk had temperature of food at 43 degrees (temperature of the milk). It was checked in different milks.

Noncritical violations: Date plate specification indicates wash temperature of 160 degrees minimum. They have a log with temperatures of dish washing machine (wash and last rinse), from 09/02 to 09/13 and wash temperature has been less than 160 degrees. Also, thermometer of equipment was 158 degrees in wash temperature. Final rinse temperature was checked with water proof thermometer, and after five passed through the dishwashing machine, temperature was at 160 degrees (before it was less). Water temperature below equipment specification could affect the final sanitizing temperature of the food contact surfaces.

Sept. 15

Harps Deli-Bakery

1945 Butterfield Coach Road, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Some areas of ceiling and fan next to the oven are not clean.

Little Bread Company

116 N. Block St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Hand washing sink in kitchen is missing a knob and a wrench is being used.

Marketplace Grill

1636 S. 48th St., Springdale

Critical violations: Diced tomatoes in cold holding salad line temping at 60 degrees. Chicken breast in cold holding at 60 degrees. Temperature control for safety food shall be held cold at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: The ice machine top has black residues on the surface.

Noble Graze

2526 E. Mission Blvd., Suite 130, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food manager certification.

Prairie Grove Elementary School

801 Viney Grove Road, Prairie Grove

Critical violations: The employee restroom was out of paper towels. The hot water sanitizing dish machine was at 159 degrees after twelve washes.

Noncritical violations: Floor of dumpster enclosure is encrusted with debris.

Taqueria Mexico

1205 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Food employee is drinking from uncovered cup. In refrigerator and walk-in cooler, there are uncovered foods. Walk-in cooler: cardboard box with raw egg above bucket with chili in vinegar and raw packaged beef stored above bucket with pineapple juice and napales. Walk-in cooler: menudo dated 09/07 and cocktail dated 09/08. Ready-to-eat food with date more than seven days.

Noncritical violations: During the inspection, it was identified that your facility does not have at least one employee with supervisory responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service who has obtained certification as a certified food protection manager. Frozen meat is thawing at room temperature. Bulk container with different dry food such as sugar, salt, seasoning are uncovered. Bag of sugar and bag of onions are stored in contact with floor. Food employee is wearing a bracelet. Surfaces inside of ice machine and equipment used to keep cold beverages and salsa are not clean. Garbage dumpster lid is open.

Sept. 16

AJ's Sno Shack

1392 E. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Facility does not have test strips. Permit expired 08/30/2022. At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Bob Folsom Elementary School

230 S. Grace Lane, Farmington

Critical violations: The hot water sanitizing dish machine had a maximum temperature of 150 degrees after six cycles. The sanitizer sink in the dish room had a concentration of 0 ppm quat.

Noncritical violations: None

Chick'N Headz

3162 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Two spray bottles containing chemicals were not labeled.

Noncritical violations: The pass through from the kitchen to the bar area has been covered with unfinished wood.

John Tyson Elementary

1967 Chapman Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: The temperature of the water sanitation in the warewashing machine is at 153 degrees. French fries at 130 degrees and corn dogs at 132 degrees in hot holding.

Noncritical violations: None

Ms. Nikkis Daycare

101 W. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Facility could not produce a certified food manager certificate. Permit expired 08/31/2022.

Pleasant Counter

907 S. Pleasant St., Springdale

Critical violations: Foods needing discard were not pulled from service. Food shall be discarded if it has not been used within seven days. Cooked animal proteins in the refrigerator did not have a prepared by date.

Noncritical violations: The food manager training has not been taken yet.

Razorback Stadium South Kitchen

P.O. Box 777, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Single-use gloves were being used with cloths from sanitizing buckets to wipe counters. Electric light used for insect control located over a food preparation area. Cloth in use was not directly put back into chemical solution after being used.

Taco Bell

1119 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The tables, highchairs and floor in the dining room have food residues on the surfaces.

Tesoro Beach Family Restaurant And Bar

701-B S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Prep table: guacamole at 60 degrees, pico de gallo at 52 degrees, cream at 56 degrees. Other food such as chopped onions and parsley were moved to walk-in cooler.

Noncritical violations: None

West Washington County Head Start

901 S. Mitchell St., Lincoln

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Posted permit expired 7/31/2022.

Sept. 17

AQ Chicken-Razorback Stadium

285 N. Stadium Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Ranch dressing at 60 degrees in cold hold unit made on 9/16/22.

Noncritical violations: None

Hog Wild Barbeque/J Bar

205 N. Stadium Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Pork in hot hold unit was at 95 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Razorback Stadium Food

285 N. Stadium Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Single-service lids out of original package stored facing up in a manner that allowed contamination.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Sept. 12 -- El Fundador, 1300 N. Thompson St., Suite M, Springdale; Harps Deli-Bakery, 1189 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville; Jim D. Rollins School Of Innovations, 354 E. Fletcher Ave., Tontitown; Sale Barn Cafe, 1581 E. Emma Ave., Springdale; Tequila Bar & Grill Restaurant, 2085 N. Center St., Bldg. A, Elkins

Sept. 13 -- Thurman Smith Elementary, 3600 Falcon Road, Springdale; Walgreen's, 2750 E. Mission Blvd., Fayetteville

Sept. 14 -- Casey's General Store, 2100 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale; Harp Elementary School, 2700 Butterfield Coach Road, Springdale; Jerry Pop Williams Elementary, 322 N. Broyles Ave.; Farmington Public Schools, Farmington; Once Upon A Time Books, 462 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Tontitown; Subway, 7250 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Sept. 15 -- Apple Tree Academy, 2110 W. Huntsville Ave., Springdale; Coyle's Family Restaurant, 661 E. Douglas St., Prairie Grove; Frederick's One Stop Mart, 103 N. Pittman St., Prairie Grove; Happy Hollow Elementary School, 2175 Peppervine, Fayetteville; Helen Tyson Middle School, 3304 S. 40th St., Springdale; Living Faith Preschool, 1351 S. Morningside Drive, Fayetteville; Monitor Elementary School, 3955 Monitor, Springdale; NWACC, 114 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Puritan Brew Company, 205 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville; Sabor Guacamole, 1120 N. Liddell Ave., Fayetteville; The Beer Keg, 50 E. Township St., Fayetteville

Sept. 17 -- Pizza, 285 N. Stadium Drive, Fayetteville