61* The passion of Roger Maris

"They acted as though I was doing something wrong, poisoning the record books or something. Do you know what I have to show for 61 home runs? Nothing. Exactly nothing."

-- Roger Maris, 1980

My friend the Yankee fan wants to know when I'm going to write about Aaron Judge's pursuit of 62 home runs.

I don't know what to tell him. Baseball is a sport that's played every day. (That's the larger part of its beauty.) These columns are necessarily written a couple of days in advance of when they run. So it's possible--and maybe likely--that by the time this column appears in the newspaper, Judge's pursuit of "the record"--by which we mean the American League single season record for home runs--will be over. (Like Albert Pujols' quest for 700 career home runs, which came to an end when he homered twice on Friday night.)

As I write this, Judge is sitting on 60 home runs, and is "on pace" to hit 65 home runs for the season. He could hit two home runs tonight; if he has an especially good weekend he might be at 63, 64 or 65 by the time you read this. On the other hand, he might stall out at 60. He might pull a hamstring.

But as of right now, Judge has tied Babe Ruth for the eighth most home runs hit in a Major League season. More impressively is that he has hit 23 more home runs than the player currently in second place, Houston's Yordan Alvarez. In 1920 and 1921, Babe Ruth hit 35 more home runs than the runners-up, but he was in the process of revolutionizing the game; in the early 1920s there were no players remotely comparable to Babe Ruth.

Since 1932, when Jimmie Foxx out-homered runner-up Ruth (who missed 21 games) 58 to 41, home run titles have usually been won by single-digit margins. (There have been exceptions, such as when Judge's current teammate, Giancarlo Stanton, then playing for the Miami Marlins, won the 2017 National League home run crown by 20 dingers over the runner-up, Dodgers rookie Cody Bellinger.)

In today's MLB, there are a lot of players comparable to Judge, who, historically, might not even be the best power hitter on his team. You could, if you were interested in debating the subject, make a case for Stanton, who is just two years older than Judge but has more than 150 more career home runs. That said, there's no question that the best player on the 2022 Yankees has been Judge.

And if not for the freakish versatility of the Los Angeles Angels' power-hitting pitching ace Shohei Ohtani, there'd be no question that Judge is the best player in baseball. To my mind, the double-threat nature of Ohtani makes him the de facto most valuable player every year he performs both of his jobs credibly. Not since Ruth has there emerged a player with a real opportunity to disrupt baseball.

Since I opened this worm can, I better go into a little more depth here. What I mean is that Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa and Barry Bonds--steroid cheats all, if you must--were essentially Ruthian offensive players. While they might have wreaked havoc on the home run record books, they were not essentially different from other players we'd seen.

McGwire was a souped-up Harmon Killebrew or, if we're being unkind, Dave Kingman; Bonds was a Willie Mays who transformed himself into Ruthian Ted Williams. They are parsable. They make sense.

But Ohtani isn't a throwback to what history decided was an unsustainable Ruthian model: a sublime pitcher who, when he wasn't on the mound, filled an everyday position. Ruth stopped pitching because the powers who are supposed to know things decided that model was unsustainable, that sooner or later a decision would have to be made as to whether he was more valuable as a Promethean slugger or simply as Carl Hubbell.

No one, apparently not even Ruth, thought he could do both. That's why you're hearing some relatively sober baseball oldheads express the opinion that peak Ohtani might even be better than peak Babe Ruth (or peak Barry Bonds, if you're sympathizing with the devil). Maybe he is. And maybe he's so special that he'll win all the awards he's due.

But I don't think so.

The people who vote on things like the AL MVP award are like me: susceptible to the romance. So only sometimes do awards like the MVP go to the players they most perfectly describe. Ohtani plays for a mediocre team, the argument goes, so how valuable could he be? The Angels could miss the playoffs without him.

Judge could win what's called the Triple Crown this year; he will lead the American League in home runs and runs batted in and, right now, has a slight lead in batting average (which we all understand is an all but meaningless statistic though we pay attention to it anyway). Miguel Cabrera is the most recent batting Triple Crown winner, achieving it in 2012; before that you have to go back to Carl Yastrzemski in 1967.

(While it might seem inconceivable that a player could win the Triple Crown and not win the MVP, since 1920, when MLB began recording RBI as an official statistic, there have been nine players who've won the Triple Crown. And five times they didn't win the MVP. Ted Williams accomplished this trick twice, which reflects more on the baseball writers who voted on the award than it does Williams. Though the writers also denied nice guys Lou Gehrig and Chuck Klein in their Triple Crown seasons, so maybe they were more incompetent than peevish.)

Even if Judge doesn't win the Triple Crown, the resonances between what Judge is accomplishing this year and what Roger Maris did in 1961, when he broke Ruth's record of 60 home runs in a season, rhyme in some very pleasing ways. Maris hit his 61 homers 61 years ago in 1961. He also wore No. 9. Judge wears No. 99. Maris hit 31 of his home runs on the road; as I write this, Judge has hit 30 in his home park, and 30 on the road.

There are differences too. Left-handed Roger Maris was 26 and about my size in 1961; right-handed Judge is 30 and among the largest players ever to play baseball at 6-foot-7 and 280 pounds. Expansion may have diluted pitching talent, but more pitchers throw harder now than they did in Maris' day, and the game is more specialized, so a hitter is unlikely to see any given pitcher's stuff more than two or three times a game.

But the biggest difference is that no one wanted Maris to break Ruth's record. If anyone should do it, the mob reckoned, it should be Maris' teammate Mickey Mantle (who finished with 54 dongs that season). Maris was booed in Yankee Stadium as he approached the record. He got hate mail. His hair fell out from the stress. They saddled his record with an asterisk because it came in a season that was seven games longer than what Ruth played.

Billy Crystal made a movie about the passion of Roger Maris, who by all accounts was a decent and quiet man who never sought the spotlight. He's not in the Hall of Fame, despite winning two consecutive MVP awards and breaking Ruth's record. Probably because his meaningless career batting average of .260 isn't high enough.

Meanwhile, Judge seems to be one of those rare likable Yankees. Everyone I know is rooting for him.

Philip Martin is a columnist and critic for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Email him at pmartin@adgnewsroom.com.