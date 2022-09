Piggott, 1908: Everett Mason, 17, had been born in Indiana in 1891. He weighed, per a note on the back of the card, 664 pounds at the time he posed seated on three chairs. His World War I draft card in 1917 gave his weight as 400 pounds and his height as 5 feet, 8 inches. He was operating an insecticide store in Indiana when he died at age 52 in 1944, at a reported weight of 430 pounds.

Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203