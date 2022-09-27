Editor’s Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Tuesday, Sept. 27 McGehee board meets

The McGehee School Board meeting has been rescheduled this month for Sept. 27 at 5 p.m. at Conner Middle School, according to a news release. Details:

(870) 222-3670.

Veterans’ virtual job fair set

DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and Recruit-Military® will co-host the national virtual All Veterans Job Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today. The event is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve, according to a news release. To register for the job fair, go to success.recruitmilitary.com. To access other free resources visit jobs.dav.org.

Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 27 A&P panels to meet

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission’s Marketing Committee will meet at 4 p.m. Sept. 27 in the convention center conference room. The A&P commission meeting will be held at 4 p.m. Sept. 28 in the commission offices at 623 S. Main St., in the The ARTSpace. Details: Betty Brown, A&P administrative assistant, bbrown@explorepinebluff.com or (870) 534-2121.

Ivy Center announces events

The Ivy Center for Education Inc. will host upcoming events. Sept. 27 – 6-7 p.m. — The Jefferson County Teen and Young Adult Reproductive Educative Access and Life-Style Program will be held in person and on Zoom. The facilitator will be Laurell Hall and the location will be the Pine Bluff Main Library, 600 S. Main St. Masks are required for in-person events. For the Zoom log in, participants should email mattie1908@gmail.com.

Wednesday, Sept. 28 Democrats to meet

The Jefferson County Democratic Central Committee will hold its regular monthly meeting on Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. at the Indigo Blue Coffee House, 212 W. Barraque St., according to a news release from Michael McCray, treasurer.

Simmons Oak Park sets celebration

Simmons Bank will hold a re-opening ribbon cutting at its Oak Park branch, 2628 W. 28th Ave., at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 28. The community is invited to attend the event and light refreshments will be provided. The ribbon will be cut with the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce Redcoats, according to the Chamber newsletter.

First Trinity plans giveaway

First Trinity Church of God in Christ, 800 S. Catalpa St., will hold a giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 28. The First Trinity CityServe Gift Ministry will distribute merchandise including small kitchen appliances, household goods, and healthcare products. The gifts will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis, according to a news release.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Thursday, Sept. 29

Governor to speak at UAM forest center opening

The Arkansas Center for Forest Business will hold its ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. Thursday at the University of Arkansas at Monticello.Gov. Asa Hutchinson will be among speakers, according to a news release. The center was funded by the Arkansas Legislature in 2022 and is part of the University of Arkansas College of Forestry, Agriculture, and Natural Resources. Other speakers Thursday include U of A System Board of Trustee Cliff Gibson U o f A System President Donald Bobbitt and UAM Chancellor Peggy Doss.

Beginning Thursday, Sept. 29

United Way plans kick off, events

The United Way announces upcoming events: United Way’s annual campaign kick off will be held at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 29 at the Pine Bluff Country Club, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. The Day of Caring will begin at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 30 at Martin Luther King Jr. Park. The day includes planting trees and shrubs, repairing planters, painting, a picnic table set up and reading box with books. The event will also include a food drive and participants should deliver all food items to the Day of Caring site to be presented to Neighbor to Neighbor. On Sept. 30, a virtual all day session will be held and participants should post a picture on social media of their acts of kindness.

Underway

SBA disaster loans available

Small nonfarm businesses in 75 Arkansas counties are now eligible to apply for low-interest federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. The deadline to apply is May 15, 2023, according to a news release. These loans offset economic losses because of reduced revenues caused by excessive heat and drought that began on May 30. Details: https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov .

Friday, Sept. 30

PBHS hosts homecoming

Pine Bluff High School will celebrate Homecoming 2022 beginning with its homecoming assembly Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. in the McFadden Gym. Pine Bluff High Zebras will play Beebe at 7 p.m. at Jordan Stadium in the homecoming game, according to a news release. (Special to The Commercial)

United Way Day of Caring set

The United Way of Southeast Arkansas is planning its annual Day of Caring on Sept. 30. The agency is partnering with the Pine Bluff Parks & Recreation Department for the event, according to the United Way website. Day of Caring is a community-wide effort that brings together volunteers and local businesses to provide short-term, project-focused volunteer service with non-profit and public agencies. To volunteer or for more details, visit https:// www.uwseark.org/.

Homegrown by Heroes scholarship available

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture extended the deadline to apply for the Homegrown by Heroes scholarship. The award provides $1,000 to veterans and active military personnel to attend the Farm School at the Center for Arkansas Farm and Food at Fayetteville. Applications are due Sept. 30 and are available at: agriculture.arkansas.gov/arkansas-department-of-agriculture-programs/. Funding for the scholarship is provided by Farm Credit. The scholarships are affiliated with Homegrown By Heroes, a state agriculture department program that helps farmer veterans market their local agricultural products by labeling them as veteran-produced.Details: arkansasgrown.org/homegrown-by-heroes/.

Through Friday, Sept. 30

LIHEAP available for utility aid

O ff i c i a l s w i t h t h e Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) began accepting applications July 25 for help with summer cooling bills, including those from Entergy Arkansas and other utilities. This assistance will be available through Sept. 30 or until funds run out. LIHEAP is funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and is designed to lower the energy burden for low-income households, according to a news release from Entergy. The program is offered in all 75 counties through community-based organizations. Details: https://www.adeq.state.ar.us/energy/assistance/caad.aspx .

Fire suppression applications available

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division is accepting applications for Wildland Fire Suppression Kits through Sept. 30. The forestry division received $293,600 through a U.S. Forest Service grant to provide 89 kits this year to rural volunteer fire departments across the state, according to a news release. Rural volunteer fire departments interested in applying should apply online and the applications is available at cognitoforms.com/ArkansasAgriculture1/ApplicationForWildland-FireSuppressionKit. Paper applications are available upon request. Details: Kathryn Mahan-Hooten at Kathryn.mahan@agriculture. arkansas.gov, (501)679-3183 or agriculture.arkansas.gov/forestry/rural-fire-protection-program/.

Beginning Friday, Sept. 30

SEA Fair, livestock show set

The Southeast Arkansas District Fair and Livestock Show will be held at Pine Bluff’s Hestand Stadium Sept. 30-Oct. 2. A carnival and midway by El Dorado’s Johnson Brothers will come Oct. 12-15, said Greg Bolin, president of the South Arkansas Livestock Association. The 2022 district fair, which welcomes entrants from about 19 counties, will kick off with the showing of cattle, sheep and rabbits on Sept. 30, continue with swine and poultry shows on Oct. 1 and finish with dairy goats on Oct. 2. Unlike in past years, no rodeo or parade will be held in conjunction with the fair.

2 Blues concerts set

Two blues concerts will be hosted by Port City Blues Society at RJ’s Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St., in downtown Pine Bluff. Sept. 30 — At 8 p.m., the Arkansas-based Josh Parks Band will present its rocking electrified brand of blues for an edition of Friday Night Blues, sponsored by Midtown Tire & Auto, according to a news release. Oct. 1 — At 8 p.m., Deak Harp and Quicksand, from Clarksdale, Miss., will perform gritty Delta blues featuring guitar, blues harp and vocals as a part of the Blues By Budweiser Concert Series, sponsored by M.K. Distributors, according to the release.

Saturday, Oct. 1

St. John gives away food

St. John AME Church, 1117 W. Pullen St., will give away food boxes to those in need Saturday from 9 a.m. or until all the food has been given out. State ID’s are required to receive one box per family. Pickup will be in front of the church on Cherry Street. For safety reasons, recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles and open their trunks, according to a news release. The next feeding dates will be: Thanksgiving boxes on Nov. 19 at 9 a.m. Christmas boxes on Dec. 17 at 9 a.m.

Beginning Saturday, Oct. 1

Blues concerts on tap for downtown

The Port City Blues Society will host “Blues By Budweiser,” live blues concerts on the first Saturday of each month through February 2023 at RJ’s Sports Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St. The doors open at 7 p.m. and music begins at 8 p.m. Port City Blues Society members are admitted for free. There’s a $5 cover charge for nonmembers, according to a news release. Performers include Oct. 1 — Deak Harp Duo Nov. 5 — Kent Burnside Dec. 3 — Charlotte Taylor and Gypsy Rain Jan. 7, 2023 — Sean Bad Apple and Feb. 4, 2023 — Arkaholics. Details: portcitybluessociety.com or facebook.com/PCBluesSociety.

ASC to host CrEATe Lab

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas’s healthy cooking series CrEATe Lab is back for fall 2022. Ages 10-17 can participate in six sessions from 1-3 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 1, Oct. 8, Oct. 15, Oct. 22, Oct. 29. The cost is $35 for all six sessions with half scholarships available. To register, visit asc701.org/create-lab or call ASC at (870) 536-3375. Faith Anaya and her Kids Cook! team will instruct the series. For details, contact ASC Education Programs Manager Shakeelah Rahmaan at srahmaan@asc701.org or call (870) 536-3375.

Beginning Monday, Oct. 3

UAM plans 2022 Homecoming events

The University of Arkansas at Monticello will host Homecoming Week from Oct. 3-8. Homecoming highlights include: Oct. 3: Mean Green Takeover — 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Gibson University Center Oct. 4: Tea at the Trotter House — 2-4 p.m.

Oct. 5: UAM Taylor House Ribbon Cutting — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 6: UAM Sports Hall of Fame Banquet Oct. 7: A&M/UAM Alumni and Friends Lawn Party — 5:30 p.m. Oct. 8: African-American Alumni Reunion Breakfast — 8:30 a.m. Homecoming game — Boll Weevil Football vs. the Northwestern Oklahoma State University Rangers — 2 p.m.Details: https://www.uamont.edu/alumni/events/Homecoming2022Schedule-FINAL.pdf or UAM Alumni Affairs, alumni@uamont.edu or (870) 460-1127.

Through Monday, Oct. 3

Tree program accepts school applications

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division is accepting applications for the 20-year anniversary of the Shade Trees on Playgrounds (STOP) program through Oct. 3, according to a news release. Arkansas schools needing additional shade on playgrounds can find the STOP program application and guidelines at agriculture.arkansas.gov/forestry/ urban-community-forestry/stop-program/.



