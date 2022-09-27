ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Chamber Singers host guest conductors for the season





Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

MUSIC: Singers' season

The Arkansas Chamber Singers open their 2022-23 season "with music of life, love and light," according to a news release, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14 and 3 p.m. Oct. 16 at St. James United Methodist Church, 321 Pleasant Valley Drive, Little Rock. Following the retirement of longtime director John Erwin, the concerts will feature a series of guest conductors, starting with Lorissa Mason, director of choral activities at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

The rest of the season lineup:

◼️ South Arkansas Tour, 3 p.m. Dec. 4 — First Presbyterian Church, 717 W. 32nd Ave., Pine Bluff; 7:30 p.m. — Fine Arts Center, University of Arkansas-Phillips Community College, 1000 Campus Road, Helena-West Helena. Seasonal tunes, classical and popular, with additions from the vocal jazz repertoire. Memphis-based conductor Gabriel Statom will be on the podium. Free, underwritten by the Warfield Concert Series.

◼️ "An English Christmas," arrangements of traditional carols and original choral works from Great Britain, 7 p.m. Dec. 9, 3 p.m. Dec. 10-11, at the Old State House Museum, 300 W. Markham St., Little Rock. With harpist Anna Kathryn Pepper; Statom conducts. Free.

◼️ "Spring Is Near," 7:30 p.m. March 3, 3 p.m. March 5, St. Edward Catholic Church, 805 Sherman St., Little Rock. The program includes Benjamin Britten's "Five Flower Songs" and "Make Our Garden Grow" from Leonard Bernstein's "Candide." Andrew Morgan, conductor of the Hendrix College Choir, will be on the podium.

◼️ "Heavenly Home," 7:30 p.m. May 12, 3 p.m. May 14, Christ Episcopal Church, 509 Scott St., Little Rock. Joshua Brown, director of choral activities at Ouachita Baptist University, will conduct Shawn Kirchner's three-song cycle "Heavenly Home" and works by Maurice Durufle, Johannes Brahms, Daniel Gawthrop, Blake Henson and Marques Garrett.

Season tickets are $36, $24 for students. Individual tickets are $15, $10 students in advance, $18 and $12 at the door. Call (501) 377-1121 or visit ar-chambersingers.org.

TICKETS: Fly comedy

Comedian DC Youngfly of MTV/VH1's show "Wild'n Out" and the 85 South Podcast performs at 8 p.m. Nov. 2 at Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway. Tickets are $43-$129. Call (501) 244-8800 or visit ticketmaster.com.

Monster trucks

Champions and would-be champions and their 12,000-pound monster trucks tear up the dirt in competitions of speed and skill for the Monster Jam Arena Championship Series West, 7 p.m. March 25 and 3 p.m. March 26, North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena. The truck lineup (subject to change) includes Grave Digger, driven by Krysten Anderson; El Toro Loco, driven by Elvis Lainez; Earth Shaker, driven by Tristan England; Jurassic Attack, driven by Dalton Widner; Monster Mutt Dalmatian, driven by Bailey Shea; and Raminator, driven by Mark Hall.

Tickets — $22-$57 (plus service charges; there is an eight-ticket limit) — are available at the arena box office or online at ticketmaster.com. Fans can see the massive trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews, get autographs, take pictures and enjoy other family-friendly activities at the pre-show Pit Party, 4:30-6 p.m. Saturday, 12:30-2 p.m. Sunday; tickets are an additional $20; for a post-show meet-and-greet, an additional $25.



