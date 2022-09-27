Commission holds plan for apartment complex near Sain Street extension in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE -- Fayetteville Planning commissioners voted to indefinitely hold a development plan for a proposed apartment complex on the northeast side of town after having heard the request for the third time Monday.

The plan was for a 324-unit complex called Trails on the Creek on 10½ acres east of Sain and Front streets. City staff asked the commission to indefinitely hold the request in order to have time to review recently submitted documents and to re-notify the public.

Hugh Jarratt, attorney with Lindsey Management, said the company has been working with the city and neighbors on the project since 2019.

Project representatives sat with neighbors to come up with a plan that appeases everyone, Jarratt said. The issues staff raised over technicalities are easy fixes, he said, and asked the commission to approve the request or at least only table until the next meeting Oct. 10.

Jessie Masters, development review manager with the city, said staff had not received a traffic study in time to review. There also were unresolved questions over the dollar amount and acreage staff requested for parkland dedication. Additionally, there were technical discrepancies regarding architectural designs, she said.

Historically, the Planning Commission has tabled a request after being held three times, Masters said. With the indefinite tabling, the project representatives will need to re-notify property owners within 200 feet with a letter and a new sign, she said.

Two members of the public spoke to the commission. Both focused concerns on a 6-foot-wide concrete trail proposed to run through the property to the south.

Jarratt said the project representatives don't have a position on the trail. The trail is on the city's proposed project list, and the project only includes the land dedication for its construction. Construction will be up to the city, he said.

Commissioners asked for the city's trails coordinator to address the plan for the proposed trail the next time the request is considered.