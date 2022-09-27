Veterans' virtual job fair today

DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and RecruitMilitary® will co-host the national virtual All Veterans Job Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today. The event is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve, according to a news release.

More than 35 employers will be on-site representing a range of industries with career opportunities from entry level to senior management. Veterans can utilize career counseling and resume assistance, network with fellow veterans and military personnel, and get support with their VA benefits and claims assistance -- all free. To register for the job fair, go to success.recruitmilitary.com. To access other free resources visit jobs.dav.org.

Governor to speak at UAM forest center opening

The Arkansas Center for Forest Business will hold its ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. Thursday at the University of Arkansas at Monticello. Gov. Asa Hutchinson will be among speakers, according to a news release.

The center was funded by the Arkansas Legislature in 2022 and is part of the University of Arkansas College of Forestry, Agriculture, and Natural Resources. The center provides technical assistance for market-based solutions to forest resource challenges, programs for degree and post-baccalaureate education, and information on timber supply, forest products markets, and operational efficiency, according to a news release.

Other speakers Thursday include U of A System Board of Trustee Cliff Gibson; U of A System President Donald Bobbitt; and UAM Chancellor Peggy Doss.

St. John to give away food

St. John AME Church, 1117 W. Pullen St., will give away food boxes to those in need Saturday from 9 a.m. or until all the food has been given out. State ID's are required to receive one box per family. Pickup will be in front of the church on Cherry Street. For safety reasons, recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles and open their trunks, according to a news release.

The next feeding dates will be:

● Thanksgiving boxes on Nov. 19 at 9 a.m.

● Christmas boxes on Dec. 17 at 9 a.m.

To support this effort, people may mail financial donations to: St. John AME Church-Feeding Ministry, 1117 W. Pullen St., Pine Bluff, Ark., 71601, or send electronically through Givelify St John AME Pine Bluff. People may contact Pearl Matlock at pearl1948@sbcglobal.net to volunteer.

Stuttgart event set for veterans, families

A free veterans benefits event is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 28-29 at the Stuttgart American Legion Post at Stuttgart for veterans and their family members. Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs is conducting the event.

Walk ins will be seen on a first come, first served basis, however appointments are also available, according to a news release.

On Oct. 28, the event features local and federal accredited veteran resources. Local accredited service officers are available Oct. 29.

For appointment, participants should contact Nick Bertucci, District 5 and 7 Service Officer, at (870) 253 9767 or nicholas.bertucci@arkansas.gov .