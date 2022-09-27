EDITORIAL: Space ghost

Apparently there is a (space) ghost in the machine at Cape Canaveral.

NASA's Artemis moon mission, planned for today, is postponed in response to hurricane Ian, which threatens to hit Florida's west coast or panhandle this week.

The hurricane problem marks the third time a glitch has grounded what NASA intends to be the first launch in the Artemis program. Even before the storm sent the rocket back into its shed, hydrogen leaks kept delaying its launch.

This first mission, once it does leave the launch pad, is a test run. The 322-foot rocket will deliver a capsule filled with mannequins into the moon's orbit, the human fill-ins testing radiation effects.

Artemis 2, which NASA hopes to fly in 2024, will deliver a manned capsule around the moon. And Artemis 3 would deliver humans to the moon's surface, after a roughly 50-year absence. NASA expects the surface shot to be in the 2026 time range.

But at this rate, once we get Artemis on its way, the Chinese may be charging admission to lunar orbit.

Space Race 2.0 may be starting off slow for the home team, but the race for the moon, of course, is more marathon than sprint. And considering the history of manned space flight, we'll not begrudge being extra safe.