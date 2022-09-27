Flu season

A generation of Arkansas adults these days--at least those with a certain rural background--knows what it means to "walk" chickens in chicken houses during the summer. For the uninitiated, it has nothing to do with leashes.

There are stories of Arkansas kids (years ago) spending their summers walking up and down the lengths of chicken houses, banging on metal feeders with sticks, just to get the critters moving around so they don't smother in groups in the 90-degree-plus heat.

The practice has fallen, well, out of practice mostly, because modern chicken houses are cooled. But many an Arkansas lad and lass has paid for class rings, car insurance, or school clothes by frightening broods of chickens into dust clouds. All. Summer. Long.

These days, Arkansas has nearly 2,500 broiler farms. And according to the Arkansas Farm Bureau's website, Arkansas is second in the country for total pounds of broiler meat produced--that is, 5.7 billion pounds a year.

Five-point-seven. Billion.

That doesn't include the work of all those who process the chicken. And move the chicken. And sell the chicken. Tens of thousands of people in Arkansas make their living in the chicken business, even if they don't have to walk them.

And if you've bought a chicken lately, you probably had to look twice at the price. We know we did Saturday. Whatever happened to 29-cent leg quarters? The price of poultry has skyrocketed. And it can't all be blamed on gas prices and general inflation.

Bloomberg News reports that avian influenza has devastated poultry operations this year. Turkeys are selling for "record high prices," according to the service. Bird flu has tripled egg prices.

"If just one bird has [avian flu]," Bloomberg says, "the entire flock is culled to stop the spread. Millions of hens and turkeys have been killed in recent weeks. As a result, prices for turkey hens are nearly 30 percent higher than a year ago, and 80 percent above pre-pandemic costs."

Experts think the prices aren't coming down anytime soon. Not with demand expected to increase the closer we get to Thanksgiving/Christmas/cold-weather food. And with high labor costs and feed prices, they say we should get used to high prices for poultry and eggs.

How big a deal has bird flu been this year? Reports say that as many as 45 million birds might have been killed already this year. It's likely to get worse as wild birds start heading south. Bird flu is spread by wild birds that leave droppings which are tracked into poultry houses on farms.

"We could possibly be entering a new phase where it's endemic like it is in Europe," says John Brunnquell, CEO of Egg Innovations. "This may be a new norm because there are so many wild birds that are carriers . . . . We could be entering a new world of the poultry industry."

This could mean continued higher prices for producers, which can be good.

And higher prices for customers, which will be bad.

And, every now and then, a culled farm. Which for the farmer, would be devastating.