PREP GOLF: Gravette wins team title; Nichols top individual

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE -- Magellan Country Club and Fountain Lake High School hosted the Class 4A girls golf state championship Monday, but the hot conditions did not make it easy on the competitors.

Gravette took home the team trophy with a combined score of 280 followed by Nashville's 286.

"Unbelievable," Gravette Coach Bryan Bearden said, "I am so proud of these girls. We have four here today, but all together we have about 20 girls on the golf team. It means everything to them we have only one senior and it means the world to her and the girls standing next to her."

The best solo score of the day belonged to Pulaski Academy junior Anna Kate Nichols who shot a 68. Crossett's Tori Milton finished runner-up only two strokes behind with 70.

"I made a lot of birdies which is nice," Nichols said. "I made a couple bogeys, too, but the birdies helped."

Nichols is going to the University of Arkansas to play golf and won the state championship last year as a sophomore.

"It is so exciting," Nichols said. "It is where I have always wanted to go. It will help a lot having a couple state championships under my belt for my senior year."



