Greenwood to consider buying property for new senior center for $825,000 at Monday meeting

GREENWOOD -- Sebastian County's second-largest city is ready to make a deal on property for a new senior center.

The City Council was to approve an offer to purchase about two acres at 1917 Excelsior Road outside the city for $825,000 at a special meeting Thursday.

It was also set to consider using some of the city's American Rescue Plan money -- $975,195 -- for the senior center project and applying for a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant through the Western Arkansas Planning and Development District to remodel a building on the property.

However, the council couldn't vote on anything due to lacking four people needed for a quorum. Mayor Doug Kinslow said the council will discuss the project again at its meeting Monday.

Deanna Rice, executive director of the Sebastian Retired Citizens Association, has said a new location for the senior center in Greenwood is important due to the amount of repairs needed to make its present facility safe.

The current center -- the Betty Wilkinson Senior Activity Center -- is at a remodeled Farmers Bank building at 125 W. Center St. The association runs the facility while the city maintains it and leases the building from Farmers Bank for $1 per year.

Kinslow said Thursday he believes the senior center project is one of the most important projects in which the city has had the opportunity to participate since he's been in office. He called the meeting due to the urgency of completing the application for the Community Development Block Grant and expressed dissatisfaction at not having a quorum.

"I have two councilmen here, and I thank them very much for taking time out of their day and their work," Kinslow said. "These two gentlemen have jobs, as the other four do. They're not all the same jobs; they may have a little bit more liberty, but when you sign up and run for an office, you are to be at a meeting, special-called or not."

Kinslow described the current senior center facility as both "inadequate" and "dangerous."

Daniel McDaniel, who holds the Ward 1, Position 1 seat, and Ralph Meeker, who holds the Ward 3, Position 2 seat, were present with Kinslow. Rod Powell, Ward 1, Position 2; Lance Terry and Tim Terry, Ward 2, positions 1 and 2 respectively; and A.C. Brown, Ward 3, Position 1, were absent.

Tracee McKenna, director of community development for the Planning and Development District, said the grant application has to be postmarked by Oct. 14.

Farrah Shoppach with O'Neal Real Estate in Fort Smith, who's a listing agent for the Excelsior Road property with Steven Shoppach, has said the Gathering Place, an event center, is located on the land.

Steven Shoppach has said the asking price for the property is $899,000.