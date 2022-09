High school football top performers

High school football tile - from the Calhoun-McCallie game before the start of a game. / Matt Hamilton



Jaron Adams, Fountain Lake, 19 tackles Bradon Allen, Lonoke, 11-15 passing, 222 yards, 5-27 rushing, 4 TDs Arthur Alvarez, Clarksville, 15-130 rushing, 1 TD Aamir Andrews, Hot Springs, 22 tackles Connor Baker, Pocahontas, 10-17 passing, 111 yards, 40-278 rushing, 4 TDs; 10 tackles, 1 sack Heath Ballance, Glen Rose, 9-122 rushing, 3 TDs Dylan Braxton, Newport, 11-19 passing, 163 yards, 24-121 rushing, 3 TDs Kel Busby, Pulaski Academy, 26-36 passing, 299 yards, 21-107 rushing, 5 TDs Jake Casey, Bentonville West, 24-36 passing, 380 yards, 2 TDs Justin Crutchmer, Lake Hamilton, 4-200 receiving, 1 TD Garrion Curry, Magnolia, 12-194 rushing, 4 TDs Tracy Daniels, Russellville, 27-197 rushing, 2 TDs Juan Diggs, Fountain Lake, 5-167 receiving, 2 TDs; 15 tackles, 2 fumble rec. 1 INT Robert Dover, Mountain Home, 13 tackles, 3 sacks Ty Durham, Bentonville West, 12-200 receiving, 2 TDs Cody Elliot, Booneville, 13-116 rushing, 1 TD Monterrio Elston, Little Rock Parkview, 6-167 receiving, 2 TDs Josh Ficklin, Bentonville, 14-141 rushing, 2 TD, 85-yard KOR TD Noah Freeman, Joe T. Robinson, 16-189 rushing, 4 TDs Dennis Gaines, East Poinsett County, 32-200 rushing, 3 TDs Nick Gehrig, Subiaco Academy, 11-23 passing, 233 yards, 5 TDs Dylan Greer, West Memphis, 7-152 receiving, 1 TD Brandon Greil, Joe T. Robinson, 5-121 receiving, 3 TDs Dax Goff, Booneville, 13-226 rushing, 5 TDs Trace Hall, Booneville, 14-222 rushing, 5 TDs Hunter Houston, Greenwood, 15-17 passing, 304 yards, 5 TDs Latonnieo Hughes, Arkadelphia, 3-132 receiving, 2 TDs Easton Hurley, Lake Hamilton, 6-7 passing, 275 yards, 5 TDs Marquez Jackson, Jr., Lonoke, 9-130 rushing, 2 TDs Evion Jimmerson, Cabot, 16-152 rushing, 1 TD Danny Johnson, Pine Bluff, 3 sacks Kenny Jordan, Pulaski Academy, 17-180 rushing, 7-149 receiving, 2 TDs QJ King, Mills, 8-161 receiving Drake Lindsey, Fayetteville, 20-26 passing, 355 yards, 4 TDs Isaac Love, Hope, 6-140 receiving, 3 TDs Owen Miller, Harding Academy, 18-21 passing, 271 yards, 11-60 rushing, 4 TDs Peyton Mills, Cutter-Morning Star, 15-34 passing, 322 yards, 4 TDs Tyler Patterson, Hope, 16-23 passing, 318 yards, 5 TDs Anton Pierce, Mills, 7-93 receiving, 3 TDs; 1 INT Keandre Pope, Nettleton, 29-147 rushing Achillies Ringo, Mills, 31-48 passing, 469 yards, 5 TDs Sam Sanders, Little Rock Catholic, 13-19 passing, 225 yards, 10-58 rushing, 4 TDs Jabrae Shaw, Mills, 8-130 receiving, 1 TD; 1 INT Reid Shelton, Gosnell, 11-15 passing, 301 yards, 3 TDs Tyler Strickland, Searcy, 23-42 passing, 271 yards, 17-197 rushing, 3 TDs Martavius Thomas, Camden Fairview, 12-16 passing, 229 yards, 7-119 rushing, 5 TDs Q Thompson, Nettleton, 9-136 receiving, 1-13 rushing, 3 TDs Easton Walker, Perryville, 8-122 rushing, 3 TD Isaac Wallis, Southside Batesville, 1 rushing TD; 3 sacks Clayton Weldon, Cutter-Morning Star, 7-204 receiving, 3 TDs Donovan Whitten, Arkadelphia, 16-22 passing, 295 yards, 11-54 rushing, 3 TDs Ashtyn Williams, Joe T. Robinson, 19 tackles, 2 sacks Camron Williams, Gosnell, 6-169 receiving, 3 TD; 6 tackles,1 FF, 2 INTs, 2 TDs Eli Wisdom, Shiloh Christian, 15-22 passing, 251 yards, 6-104 rushing, 4 TDs Landon Wright, Ozark, 11-12 passing, 251 yards, 3-131 rushing, 5 TDs



Print Headline: High school football top performers

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content