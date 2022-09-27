



Happy birthday (Sept. 27): A beautiful relationship sets the tone. You understand each other with minimal efforts within the magic world you co-create. New ways of organizing your life will have you accomplishing more with your days with greater pleasure.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You'll try new things and enjoy the process of becoming. Being driven to improve is not a rejection of who you are, rather it's a gift to yourself — a vote of confidence in your power to walk the world in your preferred way.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You'll expand your circle. Barriers between you and those you don't know will melt away. You'll feel as relaxed and easygoing around strangers as you do around your nearest and dearest.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Sometimes you want things but are afraid to ask. Make a conscious effort to be direct and to voice your interest. If you're not asking the right person, it's better to find out quickly so you can redirect.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You're getting mentally prepared to do a job even as you prepare your physical surroundings. This entails sharpening your tools so you're ready with what's needed. Your motivation and your skill will grow together.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Despite being unable to control other people's happiness, you can contribute to it. Take into account what the others expect and play with that expectation. You'll delight in their smiles knowing you had something to do with it.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You can still be independent without making things harder than they need to be. Use the help you're given and avoid redundancy. You'll start where the last person left off and build ever higher.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Laziness isn't always a fault; sometimes it's a skill. Those who don't want to work too hard often think of an easier way to do things. Also, overworking can cause injury that can be avoided by a more relaxed approach.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): The ease of life is largely determined by how well we are getting along with our nearest and dearest. Tend to relationships. Stick up for your friends. Take everyone's opinion with a grain of salt.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Some goals take longer to realize, and it would be pointless to rush them. There's no need to be frustrated over processes you cannot control. You're better to trust the timing of the universe.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The term "friendly competition" can be a descriptor or an oxymoron. Some people's serious drive to win prevents them from playing around. To them, every game is war. Recognize and avoid these types now.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The lake may appear calm from the shore, but it teems with activity under the surface. There is always more to know if you care to go a little deeper. Whether or not you need to or should, that will be the point to ponder.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Just by being you and doing the next right thing, you'll have the impact you wish to have on the world. You can't change anyone, but you might make them want to change.

DOUBLE THE DELIGHTS

First, Venus and Pluto behave like the kindly caretakers offering up some pocket cash as we head on out. It’s good to feel taken care of, especially when you anticipated having to do things all by yourself. A few hours later, Mars and Saturn serve up another jolly round of good fortune in the form of social ease and breezy problem-solving.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Whether sharing lifestyle tips or filming movie projects, Gwyneth Paltrow applies her natal Libran elegance. Paltrow possesses the strong aesthetic of one born when the sun, Mercury, Uranus and Pluto were all in artistic Libra. Venus in playful Leo shows an endless wellspring of creativity and a strong connection to children, while Mars in Virgo lends organization and practicality.



