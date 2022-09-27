• Yevgeniy Prigozhin, a sanctioned businessman known as "Putin's chef" for his company's Kremlin catering contracts, said in a statement he founded the Wagner mercenary group in 2014, "cleaned the old weapons myself, sorted out the bulletproof vests myself and found specialists who could help me" send fighters to Ukraine.

• Victoria Moreno, 34, of Des Plaines, Ill., may have her charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery of a child under the age of 13 causing permanent disability upgraded after her 3-year-old nephew, who prosecutors say she pushed into Lake Michigan, died.

• Monica Gallegos, whose 10-year-old daughter was killed in the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting, was among 62 residents treated to a weekend of NASCAR races in Fort Worth, and said "my baby would have loved to be out here."

• Shaun Lucas, a white former police officer in Wolfe City, Texas, was found innocent of murdering a Black man who offered him a handshake as the officer arrived at a convenience store to respond to a call about a fight.

• Vincent Van Quickenborne, Belgium justice minister, stated in a social media message that he is "safe and in good hands" as police investigate a plot by at least four members of the "drugs mafia" to kidnap him.

• Karine Jean-Pierre, White House press secretary, announced French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Washington in December for the first time during the Biden administration and it will "underscore the deep and enduring relationship with France, our oldest ally."

• Shelly Dick, a federal judge in Louisiana, blocked the state's plan to move 24 teenagers from a juvenile detention center to a state prison and wrote in her ruling that "putting a teenager to bed at night in a locked cell behind razor wire surrounded by swamps at Angola is disturbing."

• Eric Ruch Jr., a white Philadelphia police officer, was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter and possessing an instrument of crime for fatally shooting an unarmed Black driver six seconds after the officer arrived on the scene.

• Miguel Diaz-Canel, Communist president of Cuba, wrote on Twitter that passage of a law that allows same-sex couples to marry and adopt children will "pay a debt to various generations of Cubans whose domestic plans had been waiting years for this law."