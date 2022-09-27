Judge allows Jan. 6 defendant from Yellville to possess firearms while hunting

Jon Mott of Yellville can go hunting, a federal judge in the District of Columbia ruled Monday.

Mott, one of Arkansas' four Jan. 6 defendants, asked the judge Friday to modify his bond conditions so he could use his guns for "subsistence hunting."

One condition of Mott's release pending trial was that he not possess any firearms or dangerous weapons.

"Defendant, Jon Thomas Mott, is permitted to use his lawfully owned firearms to engage in the practice of subsistence hunting and, further ORDERED that Defendant is not to keep or store any firearms or ammunition at his residence or place of employment and, further ORDERED that Defendant is to comply with all other conditions of his bond and those imposed by Pre Trial Release," according to the order from U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth.

The Jan. 6 riot escalated from a "Stop the Steal" rally when some supporters of then-President Donald Trump entered the U.S. Capitol and attempted to stop Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote indicating that Joe Biden had won the presidential election.

Mott, 39, of Yellville faces four misdemeanor charges in connection with the events at the Capitol that day. He had pleaded innocent.

On Friday, Mott's attorney, Joseph W. Allen of Branson, Mo., filed a motion in the District of Columbia asking that Mott's bond conditions be modified to allow him to hunt. Mott has been free on bond since his initial arrest May 13, 2021.

"Defendant remains compliant with the conditions of his release," wrote Allen. "For the majority of his life, Defendant has participated in the Conservation efforts of wildlife management by engaging in the practice of subsistence hunting. This practice also contributes toward supplementing the monies spent by the Defendant toward groceries for an average annual estimate of $5,000.00 in savings."

Mott's pretrial release officer had no objection to the request, wrote Allen, "other than requesting that it be clarified in the modified order that Defendant is not to have any firearms or ammunition at his residence or place of employment."

"Defendant lawfully owns several firearms that he has used priorly for the purposes of subsistence hunting which are, in compliance with his bond conditions, NOT in his possession at this time," wrote Allen. "Defendant has never had any firearm related charges."

Modern-gun deer and bear season begins in Arkansas on Nov. 12, but it's already hunting season for other game, including rabbits and squirrels.

No trial date has been set for Mott. He has a status conference scheduled for Thursday.

Richard "Bigo" Barnett, 62, of Gravette, and Peter Francis Stager, 43, of Conway face felony charges in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. Stager remains in the District of Columbia jail. He is the only Jan. 6 defendant from Arkansas still incarcerated.

Mott, Barnett and Stager have all pleaded innocent.

Robert Thomas Snow, 78, of Heber Springs pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge for "parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol building." He was sentenced to probation and community service.



