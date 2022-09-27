Judge stays at 60 HRs as Blue Jays win in 10th

TORONTO -- Aaron Judge stayed at 60 home runs, one shy of Roger Maris' American League record, and the New York Yankees' bid to clinch the AL East stalled when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit an RBI single in the 10th to give the Toronto Blue Jays a 3-2 win Monday night.

Judge led off the game with a single, then struck out twice and walked twice as New York's winning streak ended at seven. The Yankees would've sealed the division with a win.

Judge has now gone six games without a home run. He'll try again Tuesday night to match the AL mark of 61 set by Maris in 1961. Judge's batting average remained at .314 -- he began the day leading all three Triple Crown categories.

Guerrero's two-out single off Clarke Schmidt (5-5) scored automatic runner Cavan Biggio from second base. Toronto won its third straight and increased its lead atop the AL wild-card race by 2 1/2 games over Tampa Bay.

Judge scored the opening run of the game on a first-inning sacrifice fly by Gleyber Torres, and walked in the third before being erased on a double play. Judge struck out looking in the sixth and went down swinging in the eighth.

With runners at first and second and two outs in the 10th, Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider replaced right-hander Anthony Bass and brought left-hander Tim Mayza (8-0) on to face Judge. Toronto intentionally walked Judge to load the bases for left-handed hitter Anthony Rizzo, who grounded out.

Back in right field after making his 22nd start at DH Sunday, Judge again left history on deck. Since connecting for No. 60 on Tuesday night against Pittsburgh to spark a ninth-inning comeback, he is 5 for 18 with three doubles, seven walks and eight strikeouts.

Judge made a fine catch on Bichette's deep drive in the bottom of the 10th, then threw to second to keep Biggio from advancing.

Greeted with a mix of cheers and boos from the crowd of 34,307 before his first at-bat, Judge opened the game with a sharp single to right field that had an exit velocity of 112.9 miles per hour. Rizzo doubled Judge to third before Torres drove him in with a flyball to right.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa made it 2-0 with a two-out homer in the second, his fourth.

Making his second start for the Yankees since returning from the injured list, right-hander Luis Severino allowed two runs and three hits in four innings. Severino threw 76 pitches, 49 for strikes. He struck out four and walked three.

Severino didn't allow a hit until Bichette singled to begin the fourth. Guerrero followed with a potential double-play grounder to short, but Kiner-Falefa bobbled the ball and threw late to first. Alejandro Kirk walked to load the bases and Teoscar Hernández followed with a double off the top of the center field wall.

Rizzo and Torres hit back-to-back one-out singles in the sixth but Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman struck out Josh Donaldson and Giancarlo Stanton.

Gausman allowed two runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out seven, reaching 200 for the second consecutive season, and walked one.

Toronto put runners at first and second with one out in the seventh but Jonathan Loaisiga came on and struck out George Springer, then got Bichette to ground out.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PIRATES 8, REDS 3 Jack Suwinski hit a two-run double to key a four-run seventh inning, powering the Pittsburgh Pirates past the Cincinnati Reds. Suwinski turned on a slider from Derek Law (2-1), sending it to right field. Fellow rookie Oneil Cruz, who opened the inning with his third of four straight singles, and Miguel Andujar scored to put Pittsburgh ahead 4-2. Law hit Ke'Bryan Hayes with a pitch and walked Cal Mitchell before being replaced. Kevin Newman dropped an RBI single into right off Joel Kuhnel. Hayes scored on a sacrifice fly. The last-place Pirates (57-97), who have won their past five against the Reds, must win at least six of their final eight games to avoid reaching 100 losses for the 10th time. Cincinnati has dropped four of five. Yohan Ramirez (1-1) pitched the seventh and eighth for Pittsburgh, allowing two hits.

BRAVES 8, NATIONALS 0 Bryce Elder threw a six-hit shutout for his first career complete game, and the Atlanta Braves defeated Washington to close within one game of the first-place New York Mets in the NL East and hand the Nationals their 100th loss of the season. Matt Olson and Orlando Arcia hit two-run homers and Marcell Ozuna added a solo shot for Atlanta, which like New York has already clinched a playoff berth. Both teams have eight games remaining, including a head-to-head three-game series beginning Friday in Atlanta. Elder (2-3) threw 106 pitches and allowed only one runner to reach third base while taming the Nationals in his eighth career start. He struck out six for the Braves, who have won three in a row and eight of 11. It was the rookie's first victory since April 12, when he defeated Washington in his big league debut. The Nationals are a major league-worst 53-100, their first 100-loss season since going 59-103 in 2009. Washington fell to 15-52 against NL East foes. Atlanta improved to 13-4 against the Nationals.

Toronto Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez celebrates on second base after hitting a double against the New York Yankees in the fourth inning of baseball game action in Toronto, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP)



New York Yankees relief pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga, left, fields the ball to make a throw to first to put out Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette, right, during seventh-inning baseball game action in Toronto, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)



New York Yankees' Aaron Judge tosses his bat as he is walked by Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman during third-inning baseball game action in Toronto, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)



New York Yankees' Aaron Judge spits out his gum after striking out during sixth-inning baseball game action against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)



Toronto Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez celebrates on second base after hitting a double against the New York Yankees in the fourth inning of baseball game action in Toronto, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP)



Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman reacts after getting a strikeout to end the top of the sixth inning of baseball game action against the New York Yankees in Toronto, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP)



Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette takes an at-bat in the fourth inning of baseball game action against the New York Yankees in Toronto, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP)



Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman, foreground, throws to first to put out New York Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa during seventh-inning baseball game action in Toronto, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

