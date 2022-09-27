Sound economic plan

What some see as political theater from the Texas and Florida governors I see as sound economic policy. It's less costly to charter flights into sanctuary cities and expose their virtue-signaling hypocrisy than to pay for a lifetime of expenses to educate, house, feed and provide medical services for illegals who might otherwise remain in their states. Kudos to these governors, and may they continue to be fiscally responsible to the citizens they serve.

DON SHELLABARGER

Little Rock

Spins false narrative

While trying to enjoy Sunday NFL football I was faced with Sarah Huckabee Sanders' latest ad campaign featuring a hardworking young boy being impacted by "Biden inflation." Then Sarah comes on to tell us she will fight "Biden inflation" by cutting taxes.

Blaming inflation on President Joe Biden is a bald-faced lie, but Huckabee Sanders is well-versed in bending the truth with her experience as press secretary for the past president. The U.S. is being impacted by 8.3 percent inflation as of August. But so is the rest of the world. The European Union has 9.1 percent inflation, and Great Britain is at 9.9 percent. According to these numbers, the current administration is doing a better job of battling inflation than the European free-market economies. Inflation is caused by many factors, not the least of which is the Russian war in Ukraine.

Rather than offer any real policies or plans to advance Arkansas, the Republican candidate is spending her campaign chest to spread the false narrative that Biden is causing inflation. Her opponent, Chris Jones, has real-world experience he could bring to the office, compared to Huckabee Sanders' résumé as a campaign aide and spin doctor.

It's unfortunate that the majority of Arkansas voters will probably buy into this false narrative.

BRUCE PLANTZ

Little Rock

Violence is the sign

What preceded the return of Christ? Violence. The Earth was full of violence. Violence was the No. 1 sign of the return of Christ.

What do we see and read about every day? Christ is near; you would do well to prepare yourselves for his return. Christ is near, right at the door.

WARREN R. BENTON

Pine Bluff

Forcing beliefs on all

I think that whether or not a woman has an abortion is something to be decided between the woman and her doctor. It's none of my business what her decision is.

Trying to prevent all abortions regardless of whether or not they resulted from rape or incest can certainly be your belief on religious grounds. However, forcing that belief on the general population seems to me to be trampling on my rights under the First Amendment to the Constitution.

I fail to see why these restrictive abortion laws have not been challenged as efforts to restrict the religious beliefs of others who do not agree with those passing these laws.

JOE WHALEN

North Little Rock

Let the people prevail

Issue 2 will be on the ballot this November, and Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families is asking readers to vote against the measure.

For over 100 years, Arkansans have used ballot initiatives so voters can make decisions on important issues. And through ballot initiatives, a majority of voters can tell the Legislature what the public wants to get done. But now, some politicians and the wealthy special interests that bankroll them want to undermine the will of the people. Issue 2 is nothing more than their attempt to rewrite the rules because they don't like being told what to do. But together, we can protect the people's power to make decisions.

In recent years, it became clear that the state Legislature would not pass a meaningful minimum-wage increase to improve the quality of life for our state's families. So in 2018, citizens took the minimum wage to the ballot for the people of Arkansas to decide on. And a law that had no chance of passing at the Arkansas Capitol was overwhelmingly supported by voters.

Predictably, legislators who did not support the minimum-wage increase were not happy. They put Issue 2 on the ballot this year, going against Arkansas' state motto, "The people rule," because they want to maintain power for themselves.

There are many important policies that could help improve the lives of children and families in the state that some lobbyists and politicians have either actively blocked or idly ignored in the state General Assembly. All while one in five Arkansas children live in poverty. Our kids need the state to step up. And when the General Assembly won't, we know that the citizens of Arkansas will.

Please vote against Issue 2 and help us spread the word.

RICH HUDDLESTON

Little Rock

Rich Huddleston is the executive director of Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families.

One of best in nation

I look forward to John Deering's cartoons every day. I love his distinctive style and the artful way he can express a point of view, whether I agree with him or not. In my opinion, he's one of the best cartoonists in the country. We are lucky to have him here.

Who said editorial cartoons are supposed to be funny? They are supposed to provoke thought about issues in our world. Funny? Maybe. But if you are looking for funny art, stick to the Sunday cartoon section.

JOYCE WILLIAMS

North Little Rock