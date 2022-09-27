• Former FBI Director James Comey is on a career path both new and familiar -- crime fiction. Comey has a deal to write two novels for The Mysterious Press, an imprint of Penzler Publishers. The first is called "Central Park West" and it features an assistant U.S. attorney looking into ties between the Mafia and the murder of a local politician. It's scheduled for next spring. "I'm excited to take readers inside fascinating worlds I've come to know from my time in government and the private sector," said Comey, who was an assistant U.S. attorney from 1996 to 2001. "These stories are fiction, but, inspired by real work I've done, they will offer a rarely seen view of interesting people and institutions." Comey is best known for his brief time as FBI director, from 2013-17, that ended when he was fired by then-President Donald Trump amid the bureau's probe into allegations of ties between Russian officials and Trump's presidential campaign.

• Actress Nia Long thanked fans and loved ones for their support amid the news that her fiance, Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, had an improper relationship with a female staff member. "The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me," Long said in a statement to Boston.com. "I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children." Long and Udoka have been together since 2010 and share a 10-year-old son. The couple has been engaged since 2015, but had no plans of getting married, with Long once telling Essence that "marriage is not a priority." The Celtics announced last week Udoka would be suspended for the 2022-23 NBA season after an investigation found that the coach's relationship with an employee was a violation of team policies. While much of the coverage of Udoka's situation centered on the sports repercussions, Long's fans voiced their feelings about the affair on social media, with many pointing out how beloved Long is in the Black community. Long, who made her first big splash as Brandi in John Singleton's 1991 film, "Boyz N the Hood," also had roles in "Living Single, "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" and "Friday."