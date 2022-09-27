Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Fayetteville

• Hanna McCool, 23, of 2100 B Shannon Drive, No. 12, in Farmington, was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member and domestic battering. McCool was released Friday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• John Shackelford, 45, of 1597 N. Boxley Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Sunday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Shackelford was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Crystal Landrum, 36, of 3001 W. Wedington Drive, Apt. 103, in Fayetteville, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault and battery. Landrum was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Rogers

• Charles Hundley, 23, of 408 W. Broadway St. in Rogers, was arrested Sunday in connection with domestic battering. Hundley was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Joaquin Moreno-Mancia, 25, of 980 Brookhaven Court in Springdale, was arrested Sunday in connection with domestic battering. Moreno-Mancia was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

• Sayed Ahmed, 22, of 1650 Spring Creek Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member and domestic battering. Ahmed was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Tontitown

• John Holter, 33, of 4509 S.W. Limestone Ave. in Bentonville, was arrested Friday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Holter was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.