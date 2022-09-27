NWA outdoor briefs





Explore park wetlands

Osage Park in Bentonville will host free wetland expedition field trips for people of all ages from 10 a.m to 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Trips will visit various stations in the park to learn about macro invertebrates, beaver dams, erosion, water quality, invasive species management and more.

Wetland field trips for seventh-grade classrooms will cover the same topics. They will be offered from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 12-14. Visit peelcompton.org to register for the all-ages trips or to register a seventh-grade classroom.

Get gear, sell gear

Pack Rat Outdoor and Ozark Beer Co. will host a Gear 'N Beer swap meet from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at Ozark Beer Co. in downtown Rogers.

Visitors are welcome to swap, buy or sell used outdoor gear with other outdoors enthusiasts. Contact Robert@packratoc.com for details about selling gear.

Forest comes alive

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will host The Living Forest event from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 22.

Guided hikes on the 0.25-mile Ozark Plateau Trail will feature volunteers in fun costumes as various animals of the forest. They'll explain to children and adults why they're important to the forest and what people can do to help them. Hikes with no more than 15 people depart the visitor center every five minutes.

Hikes are geared for children ages 4-7. Children are encouraged to wear costumes of they'd like. Children and adults can make crafts while waiting for their hike to start. After each hike, s'mores and cider will be served in the outdoor education pavilion.

Check in at the visitor center no later than 3 p.m. For details call the visitor center, 479-789-5000.

Group awards grants

The Ozark Society Foundation is accepting applications for its Youth Engagement Grant through Oct. 22.

Nonprofit organizations within the foundation's focus region that work with youth under age 18 in environmental and conservation efforts are encouraged to apply for up to $3,000 in grant funding. Projects should actively engage youth in conservation efforts that have tangible outcomes.

Applicants must be affiliated with a 501c3 nonprofit or school located in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri or the Caddo, Bossier, Webster and Claiborne parishes of Louisiana.

Grant awards will be announced in December. To apply for the grant, visit https://www.ozarksociety.net/foundation/foundation-youth-grants/.

Book a loon cruise

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will host pontoon boat trips on Beaver Lake to see loons and other waterfowl at 10 a.m. on Nov. 5 and Nov. 12.

Chances are good to see loons, several duck species, gulls and bald eagles. Knowledgeable birders with the Northwest Arkansas Audubon Society will be on each trip. Cruises last about two hours and visit wide-open water areas of the lake that are attractive to waterfowl. Anyone interested in birds or in learning more about Beaver Lake is encouraged to attend. Passengers should bring binoculars, but binoculars are available on the boat. There is no restroom on the boat.

Cost is $15. Minimum age is 16. Call the park visitor center, (479) 789-5000 to register.



