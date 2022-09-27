Off the Wire

FOOTBALL

Garrett in one-car accident

Cleveland Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett was taken to a hospital but did not suffer life-threatening injuries after he flipped his Porsche in a one-car accident following practice Monday. The team said Garrett was taken for emergency care but did not give details about his injuries or condition. The Browns said they are gathering more information. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said it responded to a rollover crash around 3 p.m. When troopers arrived, they found a gray Porsche 911 Turbo S on the right side of the road with rollover damage. The highway patrol said Garrett and a unidentified female passenger were both transported to a hospital. The crash is still under investigation, but the highway patrol said "impairment from alcohol/or drugs is not suspected." Garrett and his passenger were both wearing safety belts. Garrett and his teammates returned to practice Monday at the team's facility in Berea, Ohio, following a long weekend after their home win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night. The 26-year-old Garrett was in the locker room following the morning workout. It's not yet known if Garrett's playing status for Sunday's game in Atlanta will be altered by the accident.

Ian forces Bucs to relocate

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will relocate football operations to the Miami area in preparation for next weekend's game against the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the potential impact of Hurricane Ian on Florida's Gulf Coast. The Buccaneers announced Monday night that the team will leave Tampa today and relocate in Miami-Dade County, Fla. The Buccaneers are expected to practice at the Miami Dolphins' training complex in Miami Gardens, Fla., starting Wednesday and continue through this week's preparations, if necessary. So far, there has been no change to the Buccaneers' game against the Chiefs, which is scheduled for Sunday at 7:20 p.m. Central at Raymond James Stadium. The NFL, along with the team and local officials, will monitor the situation. Today is a regular day off for players. Asked if there was talk of Sunday night's game being moved, too, Tampa Bay Coach Todd Bowles responded: "Possibly, if it gets to that." Meanwhile, the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning postponed preseason games scheduled to be played at home Wednesday against Carolina and Thursday vs. Nashville.