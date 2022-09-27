Russian school shooting kills 17

MOSCOW -- A gunman opened fire in a school in central Russia on Monday, killing 17 people and wounding 24 others before shooting himself dead, authorities said.

The shooting took place in School No. 88 in Izhevsk, a city 600 miles east of Moscow in the Udmurtia region.

Russia's Investigative Committee identified the gunman as 34-year-old Artyom Kazantsev, a graduate of the same school, and said he was wearing a black t-shirt bearing "Nazi symbols." No details about his motives have been released.

The gunman, clad in black pants, black jacket, a swastika T-shirt, and a black balaclava, shot the school security guard before walking into the school and opening fire on children, many of them as young as 7 years old, according local media accounts.

The government of Udmurtia said 17 people, including 11 children, were killed in the shooting. According to Russia's Investigative Committee, 24 other people, including 22 children, were wounded in the attack.

The school security guard and two schoolteachers were also among the dead.

The governor of Udmurtia, Alexander Brechalov, said the gunman, who he said was registered as a patient at a psychiatric facility, killed himself after the attack.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the shooting as "a terrorist act" and said Russian President Vladimir Putin has given all the necessary orders to the relevant authorities.





"President Putin deeply mourns deaths of people and children in the school, where a terrorist act took place," Peskov told reporters Monday.

The shooting did not appear to be connected with a spate of violence in recent days that followed Russian President Vladimir Putin's declaration of a partial military mobilization.

Ammunition magazines piled on a desk next to the gunman's body in images of the scene published by local media bore the word "hatred" in red paint. Two pistols near his body had braided cords with the words Columbine, Dylan and Eric, a reference to the 1999 Columbine school massacre in which 13 people were killed by Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold.

The school educates children between grades one and 11. It has been evacuated and the area around it has been cordoned off, the governor said.

Panic-stricken children fled the school during the attack, as police with pistols raised rushed up stairwells and along school corridors, according to video aired by independent local media.

Children huddled silently with their teachers in classrooms, according to videos published by local media. In another video, shots could be heard as the children and staff hid.

A seventh-grade boy at the school jumped from a third-floor window to escape the shooting and broke his leg, Russian newspaper Moskovsky Komomolets reported.

Russia's National Guard said Kazantsev used two non-lethal handguns converted to fire live ammuntion. The guns were not registered with the authorities.

A criminal probe into the incident has been launched on charges of multiple murder and illegal possession of firearms.

Izhevsk, a city of 640,000, is located west of the Ural mountains in central Russia.

Information for this article was contributed by staff writers of the Associated Press and by Robyn Dixon and Natalia Abbakumova of The Washington Post.

