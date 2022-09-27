Shooting on West 65th street kills 1, Little Rock police say

A victim died after being found with a gunshot wound in Little Rock around midnight, police said on Tuesday.

Officers were dispatched to the 5500 block of West 65th Street after the Little Rock Fire Department reported a body being in the street, police said in a Twitter post shortly after 5:30 a.m.

Officers found a victim, male, who was pronounced dead after receiving medical treatment, the tweet said.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The Little Rock Police Department has asked that anyone with information about the shooting call their non-emergency line at (501) 371-4829.