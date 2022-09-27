Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Today's Paper Latest Public Notices Core Values Sports Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas iPad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Shooting on West 65th street kills 1, Little Rock police say

by Remington Miller | Today at 8:27 a.m.
A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A victim died after being found with a gunshot wound in Little Rock around midnight, police said on Tuesday.

Officers were dispatched to the 5500 block of West 65th Street after the Little Rock Fire Department reported a body being in the street, police said in a Twitter post shortly after 5:30 a.m. 

Officers found a victim, male, who was pronounced dead after receiving medical treatment, the tweet said.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released. 

The investigation remains ongoing. 

The Little Rock Police Department has asked that anyone with information about the shooting call their non-emergency line at (501) 371-4829.  

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT