Super Quiz: London, England

1. The London subway system is referred to by what term?

2. Name the London residence of the monarch of the United Kingdom.

3. Provide the address of the prime minister.

4. Nelson's Column is in this square.

5. In 2012, London became the first city to host this event three times.

6. The Millennium Wheel is also known by this name.

7. The Royal Observatory is associated with what reference line?

8. London has the second-highest number of billionaires of any city in Europe after ------------.

9. The Crown Jewels are kept here.

ANSWERS:

1. The Underground

2. Buckingham Palace

3. 10 Downing Street

4. Trafalgar Square

5. Summer Olympic Games

6. The London Eye

7. Prime meridian (Greenwich meridian)

8. Moscow

9. Tower of London