UAPB announces 2022 homecoming calendar

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's Fall Homecoming Week 2022 is counting down to seven days of festivities Oct. 2-8.

This year's theme, "UAPB Golden Lion Nation: One Team. One Roar," kicks off the week on Oct. 2 and leads to the Homecoming Day parade, game and halftime activities Oct. 8, according to a news release.

"Simmons Bank Field is the site for welcoming students, alumni from around the world, faculty, staff, sponsors, and fans to cheer on the match between the UAPB Golden Lions and Texas Southern University Tigers," according to the release.

Homecoming activities include:

SUNDAY -- OCT. 2

UAPB Day – Homecoming Kickoff -- 10:30 a.m., Full Counsel Church Pine Bluff, 517 Cherry St., sponsored by Word of Faith Student Fellowship – UAPB Chapter. The free, public event will feature the UAPB Vesper Choir and M4 (Marching Musical Machine of the Mid-South).

Gospel Extravaganza -- 7 p.m., W.E. O'Bryant Bell Tower – UAPB campus. The event is free for UAPB students, faculty and staff with valid ID and is sponsored by the Union Programming Board.

MONDAY -- OCT. 3

Paint the Paws -- 10 a.m., L.A. "Prexy" Davis Drive. The event will be held from Harold Complex Living and Learning Center to Simmons Bank Field and is sponsored by the Homecoming Committee.

Comedy Show -- 7 p.m., W. E. O'Bryant Bell Tower. The event is sponsored by the Union Programming Board.

TUESDAY -- OCT. 4

Black & Gold Rally -- 11 a.m., W. E. O'Bryant Bell Tower;

Midnight Breakfast: Chicken & Waffles -- 10 p.m. – midnight, location will be announced.

WEDNESDAY -- OCT. 5

UAPB Coronation Ceremony -- 7 p.m. The doors open at 6 p.m. Seating will be limited. Formal attire. The location will be determined. The event is sponsored by the Mister and Miss University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Organization.

THURSDAY -- OCT. 6

Homecoming Alumni Golf Tournament -- Tee Time: 8:30 a.m. Pine Bluff Country Club. The event is sponsored by the Office of Alumni Affairs. Details: (870) 575-8499.

In the Clutch -- Sports Exhibition Opening -- 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., UAPB University Museum and Cultural Center, Childress Building. Exhibition Dates: Oct. 6, 2022 through Jan. 16, 2023. Details: Stephanie Sims, UMCC Director: (870) 575-8232.

UAPB/AM&N National Alumni Association -- Board of Directors meeting -- 1 p.m., Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave. The event is sponsored by the UAPB/AM&N National Alumni Association. Details: (870) 536-2309.

Alumni/Student Reception -- 5 p.m., UAPB/AM&N National Alumni Association parking lot, 27 Watson Boulevard. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved inside the building.

Bonfire -- 8:30 p.m., Kenneth L. Johnson Sr. HPER Complex parking lot. In case of inclement weather, the event will be canceled. It's sponsored by the Homecoming Committee.

Da Yard JamFest -- 10:30 p.m., Men's and Women's Basketball Preseason Festival, Kenneth L. Johnson Sr. HPER Complex.

FRIDAY -- OCT. 7

Alumni Assembly -- 9 a.m., Simmons Bank Field parking lot. The event is sponsored by the Office of Alumni Affairs. In case of inclement weather, the event will be canceled.

Student Cookout -- noon to 3 p.m., W.E. O'Bryant Bell Tower. In case of inclement weather, the event will be canceled.

Annual Alumni Luncheon and Meeting -- noon, John W. Fallis Waterfront Meeting Facility, Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Regional Park. The event is sponsored by the UAPB/AM&N National Alumni Association. The cost is $45 per person and can be paid by Cash App $uapbamnalumni or by calling (870) 536-2309.

UAPB Greek Show -- 7 p.m., Pine Bluff Convention Center. The doors open at 6 p.m.

SATURDAY -- OCT. 8

Two Mile Walk/Run -- 7 a.m., Start and finish at the UAPB ROTC Building. The event is sponsored by the UAPB Commissioned Officers' Association. Registration is $35 per person. Tickets are available at 2022 UAPB Homecoming Two Mile Walk Run (2MWR) on Eventbrite.

Homecoming Parade -- 9:45 a.m., Downtown Pine Bluff beginning at Main and Martin streets. The check-in for participants is at 8 a.m. at Pine Bluff High School. Applications and details are available at https://uapbnews.wordpress.com/2022/09/12/uapb-2022-homecoming-parade-application/ or by contacting Florence Caine, (870) 575-8359 or (870) 329-6488 or Charles Colen, (870) 575-8880.

Homecoming Game -- 2 p.m., UAPB Golden Lions vs. Texas Southern, Simmons Bank Field. Buy tickets at https://www.ticketreturn.com/prod2new/team.asp?SponsorID=15994#.YpegFMPMKUk or call (870) 575-8601.

Yard Jamz -- 10 p.m., W.E. O'Bryant Bell Tower.

Details: www.uapb.edu/homecoming .