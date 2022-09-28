Abuse detailed in Alex Jones trial Trust frozen in New Orleans spat Judge freezes trust from mayor’s grip

Abuse detailed in

Alex Jones trial

The Associated Press

WATERBURY, Conn. -- Ian Hockley testified Tuesday that he was ridiculed online as a "party boy" and an actor after posting a video of the memorial service for his 6-year-old son, who was killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre.

Hockley is the latest family member of the 26 victims of the shooting to testify at the defamation trial of Alex Jones, with a jury deciding how much the conspiracy theorist must pay for spreading the lie that the shooting was a hoax.

Hockley, who lost his autistic son Dylan in the shooting, testified that he became the target of conspiracy theorists because he smiled during what he found as an uplifting memorial service.

"That is what that video started to attract is people saying this must be fake," he said. "'He's an actor. He's smiling. Oh, you're out of character' -- all of those things started to appear until we took our video down."

Other victims' relatives have given emotional testimony describing how they endured death threats, in-person harassment and abusive comments on social media by people calling the shooting a hoax. Some moved to avoid the abuse.

Judge Barbara Bellis last year found Jones and his company liable by default for damages to plaintiffs without a trial, a consequence for what she called his repeated failure to turn over documents to their lawyers.

The jury of six will determine how much in damages Jones and Infowars' parent company, Free Speech Systems, should pay relatives of five children and three adults killed at the school, for saying the shooting didn't happen and inflicting emotional distress. An FBI agent who responded to the shooting also is a plaintiff.

Last week, Jones got into a heated exchange with plaintiffs' attorney Christopher Mattei, accusing the lawyer of "ambulance chasing" and saying he was done apologizing for claiming the shooting was staged. In recent years, Jones has acknowledged the massacre happened, but says the families of victims are being used to push a gun-control and anti-free-speech agenda.

Outside the courthouse and on his Infowars show, Jones has referred to the proceedings as a "show trial" and a "kangaroo court" and called Bellis a tyrant, posting an image of the judge with lasers shooting from her eyes.

On Tuesday, Bellis said she would refrain from issuing any gag orders against Jones, but said that could change.

Bellis has ordered Jones not to mention in his testimony several topics, including free-speech rights and his claims that he discussed Sandy Hook only in a small percentage of his shows.

Defense attorney Norm Pattis is arguing that any damages should be limited and accused the victims' relatives of exaggerating the harm the lies caused them.

In a similar trial last month in Austin, Texas, home to Jones and Infowars, a jury ordered Jones to pay nearly $50 million in damages to the parents of one of the children killed. A third such trial in Texas involving two other parents is expected to begin near the end of the year.

Trust frozen in

New Orleans spat

The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS -- A state judge has frozen the ability of New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell to hand out money from a land trust while the City Council and mayor fight for control of money.

The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported that the ruling by Orleans Parish Civil District Judge Kern Reese came after the council asked him to halt Cantrell's ability to disburse money.

Reese also blocked money from flowing to the trust's other traditional beneficiaries. The judge said he would decide after a Wednesday hearing if he will keep the freeze in place until the lawsuit is resolved.

The Wisner Trust generates revenue from about 38,000 acres of oil field land in and around Port Fourchon. Edward Wisner willed the land to the city in 1914, and a settlement split the proceeds among the city, Tulane University, the Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center, the Salvation Army and Wisner's heirs.

The trust produces roughly $9 million a year, with about a third of that going to the city.

A court determined in 2014 that the trust had expired and the city should get its full value. However, former Mayor Mitch Landrieu made no changes, maintaining the mayor's power to hand out money without council approval.

Cantrell and other beneficiaries turned the trust over to a private management board in 2020, again shutting out the council.