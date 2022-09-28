OPINION | BOTTLE SHOTS: Are celebrity-owned wineries, canned wines good?





This week, more of your questions answered:

What are some of the best celebrity-owned wineries?

Here's a lukewarm hot take: I think, on average, celebrity-owned spirit brands are better than most celebrity-owned wine brands. That being said, there are still a few good options. Jay-Z owned ultra-luxurious Champagne brand Armand de Brignac ($350+), and it's undeniably delicious. If you're like me and you prefer your wine to cost less than a car payment, check out the Sun Goddess pinot grigio ($20) from Mary J. Blige.

Is canned wine any good?

Is there good wine that is packaged in cans? Yes. If you close your eyes and choose a canned wine brand at random, are you likely to pick a good one? Not in my experience, but each of these statements could equally be true for wines packaged in bottles. Personally, I hope we see the canned wine trend go away in favor of the ultra-premium box wine — imagine a $100 box of French Chablis. Sign me up!

What is a good red wine pairing for dessert?

Well, Port, of course, is obvious, but sometimes it can be a little too obvious. If you want something a little farther off the beaten path, look to aromatized wines like sweet vermouth. These will be slightly sweet but won't overpower your desserts. Similar options could be French Lillet rouge ($22), or — the Queen's favorite — Doubonnet ($24).

Why are there crystals on the bottom of some wine corks?

Sometimes called "wine diamonds," these harmless little crystals are typically either found on the bottom of corks or, more rarely, at the bottom of bottles. They have no effect whatsoever on the way the wine will taste or smell, and I've always thought of them almost as a sign of good luck. They're formed when the wine gets cold and the natural tartaric acid in grapes binds with potassium forming potassium bitartrate. It's the same cream of tartar you use when baking. How someone first discovered that wine diamonds helped meringue is beyond me. Must have been the guy who ate the first oyster.

Now that it's easier to travel to Europe, what are the best wine regions to visit?

I always think that choosing where to spend your precious vacation time is a very personal choice, so take my answer (along with anything you ever read in this column) with a very helping hand of Maldon sea salt.

When thinking of European wine regions, consider what kind of experience you want to have. Will you be driving yourself? Do you want to stay in one city or make it a point-to-point road trip? There are no wrong answers here. If I were going to Europe tomorrow, I'd probably stop in Champagne or on the Portuguese islands of Madiera.

