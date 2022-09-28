Cantrell traffic set for overnight shift

Traffic on Cantrell Road will be moved onto the new North Rodney Parham Road overpass beginning tonight, according to a press release Tuesday afternoon from the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Westbound lanes on Cantrell Road will shift to the overpass beginning at 8 p.m., with the shift expected to be completed by 6 a.m. Thursday, according to the release. Eastbound lanes will shift onto the new overpass beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday, with the shift expected to be complete by 6 a.m. Friday, the release said.

When the shift is complete, eastbound traffic will not have to stop after passing the Woodland Heights intersection until crossing Interstate 430, the press release said.

Southridge Drive at Cantrell Road will be closed beginning at 8 p.m. on Thursday until work in the area is complete, the release said.

Work was started on the $81 million project in June 2020 to improve traffic on Cantrell Road.