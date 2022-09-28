Burn ban ordered in Jefferson County

The Jefferson County Office of Emergency Management has ordered a burn ban due to a lack of precipitation causing dry conditions, the county sheriff’s office announced Tuesday afternoon.

“The burn ban is in effect for all of Jefferson County to include the cities of Pine Bluff, White Hall, Humphrey, Sherrill, Altheimer, Wabbaseka and Redfield,” the announcement read. “The burn ban is in effect immediately and will be in effect until further notice.”

Arsenal items to be destroyed Personnel from the Little Rock Air Force Base Explosive Ordnance Detachment will be destroying obsolete production items Thursday morning at the Pine Bluff Arsenal.

Residents living close to the Arsenal should not be alarmed if they hear small explosions or see smoke coming from the facility Thursday, according to a news release.

Dog obedience class begins

The Southeast Arkansas Kennel Club is sponsoring a dog obedience class starting Oct. 4. For details, call (870) 879-3384.

First Trinity to give away food

First Trinity Church of God in Christ, 800 S. Catalpa St., will hold its monthly community-wide food distribution from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 5. Food boxes will be given away on a first-come-first-served basis until all food is distributed. Participants are encouraged to remain in their vehicles during the event, according to a news release.

SEARK, PBPD plan fall fest

Southeast Arkansas College and the Pine Bluff Police Department will present a fall festival from 1-5 p.m. Oct. 30 at SEARK.

There will be a live DJ, food trucks, games, free treats, a costume contest, vendors, and other activities. Proceeds will go to student scholarships, according to a news release.

Details: mwashington@seark.edu or (870) 850-4836; wgrimmett@seark.edu or 543-5907; or bdunn@seark.edu or 543-5957.

SEARK board to meet Thursday

The Southeast Arkansas College Board of Trustees will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Welcome Center Training Room at SEARK.

The agenda includes personnel actions, finance reports, fall preliminary enrollment report and report from SEARK President Steven Bloomberg, according to a news release.



