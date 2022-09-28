Marriage Licenses

Rene Leonard, 23, of Little Rock, and Victorine Ciswondo, 22, of Conway.

Miranda Wilkerson, 24 of Benton, and Samuel Dubose, 32, of North Little Rock.

Katlyn Walker, 23, and Titus Willis, 25, both of Little Rock.

Brittany Tatum, 34, of Mabelvale, and Bryant Becton, 39, of Memphis, Tenn.

James Greene, 85, and Theresa Shillcutt, 84, both of Little Rock.

Kevin Tims, 55, and Patricia Hamilton, 62, both of North Little Rock.

Shiv Singh, 47, and Ritu Verma, 43, both of North Little Rock.

Paul Brancheau, 49, and Kathleen Crane, 57, both of Jacksonville.

Kerry Sullivan, 29, and Morgan Elam, 30, both of Jacksonville.

Jade Hand, 33, and Dalton Alexander, 29, both of Sherwood.

Alex Howell, 28, and Kayln Holloway, 28, both of Little Rock.

Torrence Slater, 46, and Shawanna Williams, 44, both of Little Rock.

Donald Sprouse, 47, and Victoria Lauhon, 41, both of North Little Rock.

Steven Watson, 31, and Heather Raiees-Dana, 30, both of North Little Rock.

Ashlee Vaughan, 28, and Austin Childers, 29, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

22-3426 Nicolo Giamava v. Moira Knott.

22-3428 Natasha McTyer v. Brian McTyer.

22-3429 Charlie Bruce, Jr. v. LaShanna Bruce.

22-3432 Kena Tuckerson v. Anthony Tuckerson.

22-3433 Autumn Latch v. Bruce Latch.

GRANTED

22-759 Phillip Thompkins v. Amanda Shadwick.

22-2933 Cassandra Cox v. John Cox.