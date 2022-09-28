Fayetteville man accused of murder and abuse of corpse

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Fayetteville man was arrested Monday in connection with the disappearance and death of a woman.

Kacey Jennings, 28, was arrested in connection with capital murder and abuse of a corpse after being released from a local medical facility, according to a post on the Fayetteville Police Department's Facebook page. The case is in connection with the disappearance of 28-year-old Allison Maria Castro.

Police went Sept. 19 to a residence and located Jennings, who was experiencing an apparent drug overdose, according to the post.

Several documents were discovered at the scene indicating Jennings possibly killed Castro and disposed of her body, the post states.

Castro's family members told police Jennings and Castro had been in a relationship and lived together, according to the post. She was entered as a missing person after a family member told police they were unable to contact her and were concerned for her safety, according to the post.

The investigation is ongoing and police are working with other law enforcement agencies to locate Castro's body, according to the post. Anyone with information concerning the case can contact Fayetteville police at (479) 587-3555.



