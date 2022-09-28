FOOTBALL

Garrett suffers sprain, banged up in crash

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett suffered a sprained shoulder, strained biceps and minor cuts when he flipped his Porsche in a single-car accident on Monday.

Garrett, who spent several hours being treated at a hospital, rolled his car on a rural road following practice. He was driving with an unidentified female passenger, who was also taken for emergency care.

Despite his many injuries, Garrett has not yet been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons (1-2).

The Browns released a statement Tuesday night saying they were "thankful that Myles, his passenger and no other parties were seriously injured in the single-car accident yesterday."

The team said its doctors concluded Garrett, 26, injured his shoulder, biceps and had some "minor lacerations as well as some bumps and bruises to various other body parts."

"Myles didn't suffer any fractures and has also cleared concussion protocol," the team said. "Currently, our focus is on providing Myles the medical care needed for him to return to football activity. Although we hope to have him back soon, his availability for Sunday's game in Atlanta will be evaluated by team doctors throughout the week."

Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a release that troopers arrived at the scene of the accident to find Garrett's damaged car on the side of the road after it appeared to flip over several times.

Garrett had been driving on State Road in Sharon Township while traveling south after he left the team's headquarters in Berea, Ohio.

The highway patrol doesn't suspect impairment from drugs or alcohol. Garrett and his passenger were both wearing seat belts in his Porsche 911 Turbo S. The crash is still under investigation.

While Garrett is being treated, the female passenger is checked while laying down a few feet away. The sheriff's office blurred her face for privacy.

Garrett, 6-foot-4, 275 pounds, has three sacks and forced a fumble so far this season.

