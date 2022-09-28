Gun discovered,

NLR man arrested

North Little Rock police Monday afternoon arrested a man who they say illegally had a gun during a traffic stop, according to an arrest report.

Officers pulled over Tony Smith, 46, of North Little Rock, around 2:50 p.m. near Arkansas 161 and Rosemary Road, with no cause for the stop specified in the report.

Police found a handgun between Smith and the center console of the vehicle, the report states.

Smith is a convicted felon and cannot legally own a gun. He is charged with felony possession of firearms by a certain person.