Hogs focused on Young, Anderson

FAYETTEVILLE - Obviously football features far more than two players on each side.

But 20th-ranked Arkansas and No. 2 reigning SEC champion Alabama each feature two players that the opposition coaching staffs will eye most prominently in Saturday's 2:30 pm. CBS televised SEC West showdown at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

On Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide it won't be just Razorbacks Coach Sam Pittman's staff but Heisman Trophy voters eyeing quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson.

Third-year sophomore Young won the 2021 Heisman Trophy.

If he doesn't win it this year, it may be because Anderson does.

Anderson's reputation rates that highly as the nation's most acclaimed defensive player.

"Obviously, they have probably the best player in college football on defense and the best player in college football on offense," Pittman said Monday. "Bryce Young, if it's possible to be better than last year, he is on tape."

Pittman explained.

"A lot of confidence in everything he does," Pittman said. "Whether he's throwing or whether he's scrambling. He just looks comfortable, like 'I could run it for a touchdown, I can throw it for a touchdown. I'm just going to do whichever one I decide to do."

Offensive coordinators all game-plan for opposing defenses. Against Alabama it requires two plans. One against the total Tide. And one against Anderson.

"You have to have a plan for him," Pittman said. "You have to try to eliminate as much as you can with your schematics or double teaming him. Turning the protection or whatever it may be. He's taken over a couple of their games defensively."

Offensively dual threat Young stands out completing 83 of 121 for 1,029 yards, and 13 touchdowns vs. two interceptions and 16 rushes for 150 yards and two touchdowns.

The Razorbacks have been compelled to run fourth-year junior quarterback KJ Jefferson more than Alabama has run Young.

Jefferson has obliged. Sixty-four carries for 274 yards and four touchdowns.

Arriving in 2019 as a run first quarterback in the Chad Morris regime, under Pittman and offensive coordinator Kendal Briles Jefferson also excels passing, 67 of 97 for 941 yards and eight touchdowns vs. one fluke interception glancing off his receiver's hands.

"KJ Jefferson is dual threat, big, strong, really good passer," Saban said. "They've got a lot of quarterback runs, which create another gap on defense. And to go with that, they have great play-action passes. They make a lot of explosive plays."

Saban certainly knows what Arkansas inside linebacker Drew Sanders can do. Sanders was a 5-star but too often injured

Alabama outside backer transferred this year to Arkansas.

Already he's amassed 31 tackles,. 5.5 sacks, two pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two quarterback hurries.

"Drew was a good player when he was here and he's certainly playing well for them," Saban said.

So well that with Bumper Pool and recently emerging Chris "Pooh" Paul the Hogs sport a similar rotating linebacker triple threat of last year with Pool and graduates Grant Morgan and Hayden Henry.



