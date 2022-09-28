



Happy birthday (Sept. 28): Your solar return brings a jump into action, and you will be invigorated by juggling many projects simultaneously. How satisfying it will be to finish them one by one and enter 2023 on a level of accomplishment that allows you a new station.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You have range. Choosing the right mode can be challenging. You can be professional and cordial or irreverent and funny. To be appropriate in every situation means being inappropriate in the ones that call for it.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Everyone knows there's more than meets the eye, but some need to poke through the paper scenery to peer to the other side. Your curiosity will get the best of you, and you'll cut a small window.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Perfectionism is a form of fear. If you never take the product out into the world, you never have to face the music of the market. Take your chances. The worst that can happen is that you'll learn what to work on next.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Honesty moves you, even if it's fiction. Emotional truth and factual truth are different kinds of honesty that don't always show up together. Keep in mind that emotions can be manipulated by skilled actors, liars and storytellers.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): People will talk, but the words aren't the message. If you listen to just the words, you'll miss the meaning. Mentally distance yourself to see the bigger dance and the motivations that drive it.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Sure, you don't want to cause anyone a hassle. But don't be too concerned with making everything easy either. When people have to work for something, they value it more and derive greater pleasure from the experience.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Who comes through for you every day? Take nothing for granted. These loyalties are hardy and may remain whether you nurture them or not. But you'd rather be known as someone who nurtured the very best in others.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): The work you've done will be useful one day, meaningful the next and then obsolete — and much later, historic. So you may as well commit as though it's everything. In many ways, it is.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Stay open to your muses, if not for yourself, for those you're sure to inspire. You'll surround yourself with things that reflect who you are. Your values and sensibility shine through as you share from the heart.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You love people in different ways and for different reasons. Relationships shift with time, and you'll roll with the changes, whether they be toward depth, friendliness or familiarity. It's nothing to fear.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): There is a benefit in everything you experience, even if you may not understand it at the time. Therefore, today's cosmic gift of immediate comprehension is no small boon. You'll base your next move on this valuable learning.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): It would be senseless to pine after unpossessed talents when you own so many, though everyone does this from time to time. Avoid the tendency! Winning move: Key into your strengths and ignore everything else for now.

SECRETS OF THE SCORPIO MOON

Mars and Saturn offer luck under the intuition of a secretive Scorpio moon. Whatever your goal, even if it’s strictly personal, accept it as important. What’s sacred to you is sacred, period. Believe in your powers of consecration. The way to do this is to imbue your subject with a sacred energy, which exists as much in you as it does in any.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Naomi Watts stars in a remake of the Australian horror film “Goodnight Mommy,” to be released in time to give Halloween thrills and chills. Watts is a lovely Libra with Mercury, Venus and Neptune in magnetic Scorpio. Such a configuration brings intensity and charisma, which are grounded by Mars, Jupiter and Pluto in hardworking Virgo.



