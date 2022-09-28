



• Natasha Sanghvi, a high school senior in Virginia, said the aim was to "disrupt schools and essentially have students be aware of what's going on" as student activists held school walkouts across the state to protest Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposal to roll back accommodations for transgender students.

• Anna Lange, a sheriff's deputy in Houston County, Ga., is suing for damages for emotional distress, attorney fees and medical bills after a judge ruled that her bosses illegally denied her health coverage for gender-confirmation surgery.

• Clyde "Ed" Sniffen, a former Alaska attorney general, pleaded innocent to charges that he sexually abused a minor three decades ago when he was the girl's coach for an Anchorage high school's mock trial competition.

• Abidemi Rufai, a former Nigerian government official, was sentenced to five years in prison for stealing $500,000 in U.S. pandemic relief benefits, having been arrested at a New York airport wearing a $10,000 watch and a $35,000 gold chain.

• William Ray Norris, who resigned as sheriff of Clarke County, Ala., during a state impeachment investigation over alleged acts of malfeasance, pleaded guilty to lying to a bank about a $75,000 commercial loan for heavy equipment that was used in part to pay off personal loans.

• Michael J. "Ozzie" Myers, 79, a former congressman from Philadelphia who went to prison over the 1970s-era Abscam bribery scandal, was sent back there for 2½ years in a ballot-stuffing case, with the judge questioning whether he'd ever learned any lessons.

• Jazmin Valentine, who was more than eight months pregnant when she was arrested over an alleged probation violation and ended up giving birth on the floor of a county jail cell in Hagerstown, Md., filed a lawsuit alleging that jail nurses ignored her screams and pleas for help for six hours.

• Randy Cox, who was paralyzed from the chest down when a police van without seat belts braked suddenly after he was arrested on a weapons charge, filed a $100 million negligence lawsuit against New Haven, Conn.

• Shane Gaskill of Wichita, Kan., was sentenced to 18 months in prison after another man got 20 years over a hoax phone call that led police to shoot and kill an innocent man in 2017, a "swatting" incident triggered by an argument over a $1.50 bet.



