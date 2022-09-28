Leola man becomes 2nd person to die from Monday wreck

A Leola man who was a passenger in a two-vehicle collision Monday on Malvern Road that later claimed the life of a Leola woman has also succumbed to his injuries, according to an Arkansas Department of Public Safety fatal crash summary updated on Tuesday.

Robert G. Newton, 78, who was reportedly a front seat passenger in a 2017 Ford Edge SUV, was injured in the collision and succumbed to his injuries at around 9:17 p.m. Monday at a local hospital, the report said.

Joyce M. Newton, 75, who was reportedly a back seat passenger in the SUV, was injured and transported to a local hospital where she died Monday shortly after the wreck.

The driver of the SUV, identified as Kenneth W. Newton, 73, also of Leola, and the driver of the second vehicle, a 1992 Chevrolet S-10 pickup, identified as Christopher B. Rogers, 40, of Malvern, were also injured and transported by LifeNet to local hospitals and their conditions were unknown Tuesday.

According to the report, shortly before 1:30 p.m. Monday, the SUV attempted to make a left turn onto Malvern Road from a private drive at 3940 Malvern, traveling north across the eastbound traffic lanes and into the path of the pickup, which was eastbound on Malvern.

The front of the pickup collided with the left side of the SUV in the inside eastbound lane, the report said, noting conditions were clear and dry at the time of the wreck, which was investigated by Arkansas State Police.

Robert Newton's death is the seventh traffic-related fatality on Garland County roads so far this month.