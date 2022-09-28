Deering is unfunny

I'm disappointed that John Deering is such a divider. I'm not alone in my opinion of his unfunny political cartoons. Most people enjoy humor but not politics; we have enough political content without this.

JUDY SMITHEY

Little Rock

Purpose of cartoons

To Gayle Burns and Ken Carpenter, who were disappointed at John Deering's political cartoon last Tuesday: Political cartoons, like other forms of social commentary, are supposed to challenge our thinking, criticize our values, and offend our virtues. They serve as a mirror for us to ourselves clearly. Gayle and Ken's letters are prime examples that Deering's cartoon allows us crystal-clear reflection.

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, thank you for offending us! We need it.

KIMBER BARBER-FENDLEY

Little Rock

No one surpasses him

I support the credibility question of Gayle Burns of Jonesboro posted in your paper Friday. My being from northeast Arkansas also may have caused me to have the same feeling as Gayle. Living in northeast Arkansas, I only had one newspaper to read, the Clay County Democrat. Going to college in Kentucky, I became an ultra-conservative.

Editorial cartoonists that I follow: Ellis Rosen, Rob Rogers, Kevin Kallaugher, Phil Hands, Matt Davies, Wiley Miller, Maria Scrivan, Matt Wuerker, Nick Anderson, Steve Kelley, Tim Campbell and Al Goodwyn, to name a few. None of them is better than John Deering.

One to view is Clay Bennett for Sept. 23, 2022, "January 6th Committee to Interview Ginni Thomas."

Gayle, I agree that a majority of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette readers would like a more symmetric cartoonist to express our views, but none that I follow would surpass John Deering's cartoons.

GARY McCLURE

Pine Bluff

Silence is deafening

Why does it seem John Boozman doesn't speak in any of his political TV advertisements?

KIRBY SHOFNER

Little Rock

Pay fair living wage

While the argument continues regarding the fairness of forgiving $10,000-$20,000 student loan debt for those who freely agreed to repay the loan, I was struck by the news that many active-duty military families are struggling to put food on the table. The proposed solution? Have them apply for a SNAP card (commonly referred to as food stamps).

If anyone deserves a fair living wage, it is the active military. I think our priorities are certainly skewed in this situation.

God bless the vets!

RUTHIE HOLLAND

Little Rock

Serve all Arkansans

Gwen Faulkenberry's recent column about Chris Jones' response to Sarah Huckabee Sanders' treatment for cancer was an exceptionally thoughtful piece, a call for us all to identify our "better angels."

A couple of weeks ago, I was reminded of an anecdote about President Ronald Reagan. The then-president and several legislators were engaged in debate behind closed doors. Evidently the lawmakers repeatedly said things such as, "my constituents want such-and-such." Ultimately, an exasperated Reagan responded with, "I thought this was about our country, not your constituents," and excused himself from the room.

When I consider the Arkansas gubernatorial race, I pray that it is not about anybody's constituents. It has to be about all of us. Our differences on matters are real, but respect and compromise must come into play for us to achieve more for the state's citizens: education, broadband, commerce, addressing poverty, greater equality, and improved opportunities. Teamwork must eventually prevail for us to succeed. Compromise implies both winning and losing, but it should not lead to "winners" and "losers." It's "We the People," after all.

I will hold Ms. Huckabee Sanders in my prayers, and wish her my very best. But Chris Jones is my candidate for governor because I believe he fervently cares about every Arkansan. I trust that Dr. Jones cares that we all improve our lives. His constituents will be all of us, not just those who agree with his positions. Before my time is up, I want this remarkable stew that is Arkansas to be as flavorful, nourishing, and desirable as possible for every last one of us.

Perhaps we should remember that much of President Reagan's success was found in his ability to work collaboratively with Tip O'Neill, his sometime adversary. Let's not forget this lesson. It was about our country and it's about our state.

ARNOLD HOLTBERG

Hot Springs Village