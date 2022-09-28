Little Rock city board holds lengthy closed-door session on ‘personnel issue’ but ultimately takes no action

Members of the Little Rock Board of Directors held an executive session Tuesday that lasted a little over two hours in order to discuss what Mayor Frank Scott Jr. at the outset described as "a personnel issue that requires immediate attention."

After they returned to open session, Scott said there was no action taken.

The city announced that a special-called meeting would occur in a news release that was issued just before 2 p.m. The meeting was set to occur immediately before the city board's regularly scheduled agenda meeting, which had been slated for 4 p.m.

After the special-called meeting was adjourned, officials opened the agenda meeting, but touched briefly on just a few topics before that meeting was adjourned, too.

When asked for comment about the executive session after the meeting, Scott's spokesman Aaron Sadler declined to provide details.

Likewise, a series of city board members declined to comment on what occurred privately when approached following the meeting.

The city board's formal oversight extends to two officials -- the city manager and city attorney -- so any substantive closed-door discussions about personnel was likely related to either City Manager Bruce Moore or City Attorney Tom Carpenter.

According to Little Rock's Code of Ordinances, the mayor has the power to nominate, hire or remove the city manager and city attorney, but any decision is subject to the city board's approval.