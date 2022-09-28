LR police ID slaying victim

Police have released the name of a man who was found fatally shot in Little Rock around midnight Tuesday, police said.

Deldrick Thomas, 53, of Little Rock was found in the middle of West 65th Street and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to a news release from the Little Rock Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the 5500 block of West 65th Street after they received reports of gunshots in the area, the release said.

At the same time, the Little Rock Fire Department reported a possible pedestrian accident when they saw Thomas, police said.

Shell casings were found near Thomas at the scene, the release said.

The investigation remains ongoing. Detectives have canvassed the area to try to attempt to locate witnesses, the release said.

The Little Rock Police Department has asked that anyone with information about the shooting call the homicide unit at (501) 371-4660.