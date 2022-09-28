McClure named newest member of Rogers Planning Commission

ROGERS -- Ed McClure was confirmed as the newest member of the Rogers Planning Commission on Tuesday evening.

His term will expire Sept. 27, 2028.

McClure, an attorney with Matthews, Campbell, Rhoads, McClure & Thompson, is a member of the city's Historic District Commission and Public Art Commission.

He will occupy the seat left after the resignation of commissioner Eriks Zvers, who resigned due to work conflicts, according to John McCurdy, community development director.

Planning Commission members are appointed by the mayor, confirmed by the City Council and serve six-year terms.

At its Tuesday meeting, the City Council also approved the recognition of two grants.

Because of a grant from the Federal Aviation Administration, $652,940 will be invested in repairs to taxiways and parking and maintenance areas at the Rogers Executive Airport.

The $641,322 grant will fund most of the project. The rest of the funds will come from the city's airport fund reserves, according to the ordinance.

The work will be done by Custom Pavement Maintenance and Safety LLC of Van Buren.

The Fire Department has received a $114,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program.

Personal protective equipment for firefighters will be purchased with the funds, Fire Chief Tom Jenkins said.

The grant requires a 10% match of $11,400 from the city, which will be paid from the city's general reserves.

The city will file a cleanup lien after paying $1,903.42 to remove overgrown weeds and debris outside a house at 803 N. 12th St. near downtown.

City staff has not been able to find or contact property owner Suzanne Goodman, according to John Pesek, senior staff attorney.

A notice was posted about the condition of the property before the work was done, Pesek said.

"We try not to do this process if we can avoid it, but in this case, we've tried for years," he said.

The cleanup process could be repeated if the problem arises again, he said.

A $7.85 mail fee and $22 filing fee bring the lien total to $1,933.27, according to the ordinance.

The council also approved the final plat for the planned Seminole Park subdivision north of New Hope Road and northeast of the Rogers Aquatic Center.

In other business, the council passed an ordinance amending city code to more strictly define the city's fire district.

The ordinance adjusts the downtown fire district to match the Downtown Historic District boundary established by the city's Historic District Commission.

Downtown Rogers has always been required to meet a few added fire safety requirements, because fires could more easily transfer between buildings, according to Jenkins.

The fire district became too large in recent years and needed to exclude areas that are not high risk for those safety issues, he said.

All items were approved unanimously by the council at the Tuesday meeting.



